March 31, 2021

Daily Data: Wednesday, March 31

By Staff Report

Published 9:30 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

BASEBALL

NILES 10, PAW PAW 0

At Niles

First Game

Paw Paw         000      000 – 0 3 2

Niles                101      062 – 10 6 2

Chase Lotsbaich (W), Drew Racht (4); Landen Harris (L), Jake Hindenach (5), Brayden Pease (5)

2B: Jude Abbadessa (N)

Varsity records: Paw Paw 0-1, Niles 1-0

 

SOFTBALL

NILES 6-10, PAW PAW 2-5

At Niles

First Game

Paw Paw         000      002      0 – 2 3 0

Niles                202      101      x – 6 10 0

Mya Sysen (W); Hannah Mellinger (L)

2B: Bailey Bickel (N), Chloe Hargreaves (N), Sysen (N)

HR: Maddison Wilder (PP)

 

Second Game

Paw Paw         120      02 – 5 8 5

Niles                302      5x – 10 8 0

Mya Sysen (W); Alana Burch (L)

2B: Chloe Hargreaves (N), Sysen (N), Emerson Gerrard (N), Hannah Mellinger (PP), Maddison Wilder (PP)

HR: Alexis Rauch (N)

Varsity records: Paw Paw 0-2, Niles 2-0

 

GIRLS SOCCER

LAKESHORE 6, EDWARDSBURG 0

At Stevensville

Halftime score

Lakeshore 3, Edwardsburg 0

 

Goals

Kiya Collins, Ellie Carlisle, Isabella Ceru, Jennah White, Lindsey Yack

 

Assists

Olivia Trivedi, Ceru, Yack, Elliott Delaforet, Carlisle

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 1-1

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Niles club hosting Easter basket giveaway

News

Niles Police Log: March 19-24

Cass County

Council on Aging planning co-ed golf league

Berrien County

Multiple area police agencies seek help to identify suspects

Business

Community commemorates centennial business

Berrien County

YMCA to offer Spring Break Camp

Berrien County

Buchanan senior awarded for top essay in local DAR contest

Berrien County

Niles Memorial Day organizers seeking participants for 2021 event

Cass County

Trial courts to resume in Cass County first time since pandemic began

Berrien County

Buchanan man will serve prison for crash that paralyzed woman

Dowagiac

Old Rugged Cross Church stands tall once more

Business

Local candy stores enjoying strong Easter holiday sales

Berrien County

Two Buchanan men arrested following search warrant

Cass County

Cassopolis woman gets jail for using drugs on probation

Dowagiac

Organic farmer talks crops with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Cass County

COA celebrates long-term employee

News

CERA program to assist residents with rent, utility hardships due to COVID-19

News

Public hearings scheduled for three marijuana businesses

Cass County

Niles man will serve prison for kidnapping, assault

Berrien County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinic

Dowagiac

Police identify victims of Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Cass County residents call for Second Amendment sanctuary county

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25

News

Niles marijuana operation expands facility