YMCA to offer Spring Break Camp

NILES – Hollywood is coming to Niles for the YMCA of Greater Michiana’s Spring Break Camp.

The YMCA of Greater Michiana is hosting its Spring Break Camp at Northside Child Development Center, 2020 N. Fifth St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 5 through April 9.

Nicole Mireles, youth development director, said the week of activities has a Hollywood game show theme.

“We will have crafts like Hollywood stars, a ‘Survivor’-style obstacle course, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ activities we’ll do, and then ‘Minute to Win It’ and ‘Deal or No Deal’ mixed together,” Mireles said.

Outside of the themed activities, there will be other crafts and physical activities.

“We have sort of a pre-summer camp [set up],” Mireles said. “The kids will have swimming every day.”

The camp is open to children from all school districts who are 5 to 12 years old.

According to the YMCA of Greater Michiana, the Spring Break Camp will follow all recommended guidelines from health officials at local and state levels to prevent COVID-19.

The Spring Break Camp is a part of the childcare initiatives the YMCA offers including scheduled days off of school, snow days, spring break and summer camps.

“There will be a lot of physical activities and crafts to get [campers] excited and have some fun,” Mireles said.

Registration for the camp is offered on a daily basis. Parents and guardians can choose which days they would like care. The camp is $40 per day.

Registration may be completed on ymcagm.org, by contacting the Niles-Buchanan YMCA at (269) 683-1552, or by emailing Mireles at nmireles@ymcagm.org.