PHOTO GALLERY: Division 2 Regional semifinals

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg ended the undefeated season of the Buchanan Bucks in the Division 2 Regional semifinal Monday night.

The Bucks came into the game 13-0, but fell behind early as the Eddies’ defensive pressure forced numerous turnovers, which lead to easy baskets and a 67-47 victory for Edwardsburg.

The win advances Edwardsburg (12-3) to the regional championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Wayland, which defeated Wolverine Conference champion Plainwell 54-41 in the second semifinal Monday night.