Buchanan senior awarded for top essay in local DAR contest

THREE OAKS — Six local students were recently recognized for good citizenship by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the DAR hosted a celebration to hand out the awards on March 21 at the Three Oaks Heritage Hall. The DAR Good Citizen program seeks to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities.

At the event, Serynn Nowlin, a senior at Buchanan High School, was recognized for the award-winning essay, which will now compete in the statewide DAR contest.

Other students recognized included David Ntsiful, Niles High School; Caleb J. Byrd, Brandywine High School; Taylor Volstrof, River Valley High School and Natalee McNeil, Bridgman High School.

Each received a check from the local DAR. Rep. Brad Paquette attended with a Declaration of Tribute for each of the students signed by himself, Sen. Kim LaSata and Congressman Fred Upton.

The DAR Good Citizen program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship, organizers said. The program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by their state board of education.

Each school may honor only one senior class student per year. The students selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen have the following traits: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Senior students are given a topic to write a patriotic essay.