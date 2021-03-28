March 28, 2021

Hailey Jonatzke scored 10 points in Buchanan’s win over South Haven in the Division 2 District championship game Friday night. (Leader file photo)

Undefeated Buchanan wins Division 2 district championship

By Staff Report

Published 1:09 am Sunday, March 28, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — Undefeated Buchanan captured the Division 2 District championship with a 61-42 victory over South Haven at Benton Harbor High School Friday night.

The Bucks (13-0) advance to the Edwardsburg Regional where it will face the host Eddies in the first semifinal Monday night.

Buchanan wasted little time building an advantage against BCS Athletic Conference Red Division foe South Haven as the Bucks outscored the Rams 18-10 in the opening eight minutes of play. Buchanan extended its lead to 27-12 by halftime and 42-27 heading into the fourth quarter.

Faith Carson scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Bucks, who also got 10 points each from Hailey Jonatzke and Alexa Burns. LaBria Austin added nine points.

South Haven (6-8) was led by Dayshauna Crowley, who tied Carson with 18 points. Dayzha-Nique Crowley added 13 points.

The Bucks and Eddies will tip off at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The second semifinals, scheduled for approximately 7 p.m., will pit Plainwell against Wayland. The championship game is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

