LASATA: Have a safe and happy Easter

For Christians, Easter Sunday is one of the most important holidays of the year as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus three days after his crucifixion.

Easter is a joyful time — parishioners don their best attire and gather at churches for special sermons, and family and friends get together at our homes for a delicious feast in honor of our risen savior. And all of this coincides with sunnier days, warmer temperatures and blossoming flowers with the ushering in of spring.

While last year was generally a lonely celebration, there are more opportunities to celebrate together this year.

Though religious services have allowed in-person gatherings for most of the past year, many parishes and churches still have reduced capacities, mask requirements, physical distancing and other guidelines in place. If you are planning on celebrating Easter in person this year, be sure to check with your local parish or church about what guidelines they have in place and for service times.

If you are planning an Easter dinner or get-together at home, there are also precautions you should consider there as well.

For those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and are planning on celebrating with others who have also received the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such gatherings among vaccinated people are considered low risk and the wearing of masks or physical distancing would not be required.

If your plans include mixing people from multiple households, and some have been vaccinated and others have not, it is recommended that, if possible, you primarily gather outdoors for as long as possible. If staying inside is the only option, it is recommended to open windows to improve ventilation, wear a mask except when eating or drinking, and stay six feet apart.

Celebrating Easter is important, but so is staying healthy; with precautions, it is possible to do both. Let’s do our best to have a safe and happy Easter.

Kim LaSata, R, represents the 21st District, which includes Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph counties. She can be reached at (517) 373-6960 or SenKLaSata@senate.michigan.gov.