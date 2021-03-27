March 27, 2021

Hartford was able to hod Brandywine’s Ellie Knapp to just nine points Friday night. (Leader photo/KELLY SWEENEY)

Brandywine girls basketball’s district title streak snapped by Hartford in 36-28 loss

By Max Harden

Published 6:16 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021

HARTFORD — The Brandywine girls basketball team’s streak of district titles ended at six Friday night.

A 10-2 Hartford run in the fourth quarter propelled the Indians to a 36-28 win over the Bobcats in Division 3 district finals at Hartford.

Hartford’s win gave the Indians their first district title since 2013, while Brandywine’s loss snapped a district championship streak that began in 2015. The Bobcats have appeared in 12 straight district title games, winning 11 of them.

“You can’t score 28 points in a district championship game,” said Brandywine coach Josh Hood. “We had every shot we wanted. We’ve got to be able to put the ball in the basket, but these are the games you have sometimes.”

Brandywine led 6-3 after the first quarter but scored just two in the second as Hartford took a 11-8 lead into the locker room. The Bobcats’ defense stymied the Indians in the first half, but the Bobcats were unable to produce offense of their own.

“We gave up 11 points in a half of a district championship game and were still down at halftime,” Hood said. “A lot of credit goes to Hartford. Coach Olds did a great job and their girls played really hard and played a great defensive game.”

Ellie Knapp led Brandywine with nine points and Haley Scott added six points, while Marissa Solis tallied 11 points for Hartford and Alexis Snodgrass added nine.

The Bobcats struggled in the post against Snodgrass and the Hartford defense but were unable to knock down 3-pointers to open up the paint.

The Bobcats trailed by as many as 11 in the fourth before a Marigrave Foster basket keyed a 6-0 run to trim the deficit to 31-26 with just under four minutes remaining. But the Indians responded by attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line to the tune of a 5-0 run, putting the game out of reach.

“Our girls are good enough to win every game they’re playing,” said Hartford coach Jamin Olds. “You have to build that confidence and they bought in. (Brandywine) is one of those programs that you want to beat with the rich tradition they have over there. It was fun.”

Hartford advances to face the winner between Gobles and Bloomingdale in Division 3 regional semifinal play at 8 p.m. Monday at Watervliet High School.

Hood is proud of his team for embracing the challenges it faced this year. The young Bobcats graduate two seniors this year and aim to return to the district finals next year, albeit with a different result.

“We lost five of our top six girls from last year,” Hood said. “These girls persevered. People didn’t think we were going to win a lot of games because we had so many freshmen playing but I thought we did a really good job to finish 10-3. It hurts tonight, but as we like to say, tradition never graduates. We’re going to move forward. The future is bright for this program and I’m really excited about the girls we have coming back and the girls coming in.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Old Rugged Cross Church stands tall once more

Business

Local candy stores enjoying strong Easter holiday sales

Berrien County

Two Buchanan men arrested following search warrant

Cass County

Cassopolis woman gets jail for using drugs on probation

Dowagiac

Organic farmer talks crops with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Cass County

COA celebrates long-term employee

News

CERA program to assist residents with rent, utility hardships due to COVID-19

News

Public hearings scheduled for three marijuana businesses

Cass County

Niles man will serve prison for kidnapping, assault

Berrien County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinic

Dowagiac

Police identify victims of Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Cass County residents call for Second Amendment sanctuary county

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25

News

Niles marijuana operation expands facility

Cass County

Great Start Collaborative to host training on diversity, equity

Cass County

2021 Cass County Fair to take place Aug. 1-7

Berrien County

Berrien County declares state of emergency

Business

Niles Daily Star honored as Newspaper of the Year finalist

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission votes to bring in experts to consult on short term rental ordinance

News

Niles Walmart to close until Saturday morning

Business

Niles veteran-owned business named semi-finalist in Veterans Business Battle

Dowagiac

Two dead in Dowagiac house fire

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library, community members team up for storytime program

News

Community, city council members split on decision to keep The NODE