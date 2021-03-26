March 26, 2021

PUCKETT: Have you gone the second mile yet?

By Submitted

Published 2:17 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

It is easy for the teaching and the examples of Christ to get lost in the midst of the endless conflict that surrounds us. Certainly, the world today is a complicated maze of corruption, power abuse and oppression. Our human nature tells us to rise up, resist and speak out lest we are trampled in the dust. How is that working these days?

Jesus Christ is God. He entered the world as a human being. He was the God-man. He had all power and authority, and could have done whatever He wanted to change His surroundings, but He didn’t. He chose surrender and submission. Not only did He completely submit to His heavenly Father, but He also chose submission to government. He spoke against the twisted religion dogma of the day, but He never spoke against government. Matter of fact, when He stood before Pilate, there was nothing that could be charged against Him. He was blameless.

In the midst of the “Sermon on the Mount,” which is contained in the gospel of Matthew, chapters 5-7, Jesus lays it out plain. In Matthew 5:39, He begins, “But I tell you not to resist an evil person. But whoever slaps you on the right cheek, turn the other to him also.” Verses 40 and 41 continue, “If anyone wants to sue you and take away your tunic, let him have your cloak also. And whoever compels you to go one mile, go with him two.” You would say, “These are difficult things to do. What about my rights?”

The crux of the matter is this: either God is God or He is not. If I believe He is God Almighty, I can certainly trust my life into His hands. Jesus fully surrendered to His Heavenly Father. We know that led Him to the cross, and death by crucifixion, but that is not the end of the story. God raised Him from the dead. Trusting God may mean we trust Him all the way to death. There are millions of Christ-followers around the world who are being martyred on a daily basis. Are we better than they?

We may not face a firing squad, but we all face circumstances every day where we will choose to “claim our rights” or submit to God and trust Him. The “second mile” principle simply means to do more than is required; it’s to willingly give more than is asked. It is like one pastor said to his persecutors, “Your weapon is killing; my weapon is dying.”

Should we lay aside our convictions and just go along? No, Jesus never compromised a belief, but He was the servant of all. God is in charge! God is at work! The unconsidered ways of man never further the work of God.

Have you gone the second mile yet?

 

Dan Puckett works with road team operations at Life Action Ministries in Buchanan, Michigan.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Two Buchanan men arrested following search warrant

Cass County

Cassopolis woman gets jail for using drugs on probation

Dowagiac

Organic farmer talks crops with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Cass County

COA celebrates long-term employee

News

CERA program to assist residents with rent, utility hardships due to COVID-19

News

Public hearings scheduled for three marijuana businesses

Cass County

Niles man will serve prison for kidnapping, assault

Berrien County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinic

Dowagiac

Police identify victims of Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Cass County residents call for Second Amendment sanctuary county

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25

News

Niles marijuana operation expands facility

Cass County

Great Start Collaborative to host training on diversity, equity

Cass County

2021 Cass County Fair to take place Aug. 1-7

Berrien County

Berrien County declares state of emergency

Business

Niles Daily Star honored as Newspaper of the Year finalist

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission votes to bring in experts to consult on short term rental ordinance

News

Niles Walmart to close until Saturday morning

Business

Niles veteran-owned business named semi-finalist in Veterans Business Battle

Dowagiac

Two dead in Dowagiac house fire

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library, community members team up for storytime program

News

Community, city council members split on decision to keep The NODE

Buchanan

Six local swimmers compete at Great Lakes YMCA Zone Championship

Dowagiac

Miss Dowagiac 2021 pageant canceled due to COVID-19