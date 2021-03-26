PHOTO GALLERY: Brandywine falls in Division 3 District finals

HARTFORD — With a handful of freshmen, a junior and a senior, the Brandywine girls basketball team tried to capture yet another Division 3 District championship Friday night.

The Bobcats came up short against host Hartford at the Indians defeated Brandywine 36-28.

Veteran Brandywine Coach Josh Hood had freshmen Ellie Knapp, Marigrace Foster, Tressa Hullinger and Kallie Solloway, along with senior Malikiyyah Abdullah and junior Haley Scott, to do battle with Hartford. In the end, the Bobcats could not overcome the loss of several key players to either injury or COVID-19 issues.

Knapp, the area’s top scorer this season, led the Bobcats with nine points.