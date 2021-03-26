James Hayden, of Cassopolis

June 12, 1934 — March 6, 2021

James Hayden, 86, of Cassopolis, died Saturday, March 6, 2021. His life began June 12, 1934 in Cassopolis, Michigan, the youngest of three children born to Paul and Hazel Hayden. He married Patricia Lou Williams June 5, 1955, in Cassopolis, Michigan. She survives.

Family and friends will gather at 4 p.m. Saturday April 3, 2021 for a Graveside service in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, when Mr. Hayden will be accorded full Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.