Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25

Monday, March 15

6:20 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, alarm — unfounded

7:12 a.m. 500 block of Riverside, suspicious situation

7:30 a.m. — Spruce/Wooden, traffic stop

7:47 a.m. — Commercial/Division, traffic stop

7:50 a.m. — Main/Parsonage, traffic stop

9:30 a.m. — 200 block of Commercial, alarm — unfounded

10:25 a.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/McCleary, traffic stop

11:50 a.m. — Main/Michigan, traffic stop

2:30 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, found property

3:30 p.m. — Marcellus/Nubour, traffic stop

3:35 p.m. — Helena/Clyborn, traffic policing

4:23 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., general non-criminal

6:18 p.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

6:58 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, juvenile issue

7:50 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, civil matter

10:06 p.m. — Middle Crossing/Yaw, traffic stop

Tuesday, March 16

4 a.m. — 100 block of N. Front, warrant arrest

10:43 a.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, general non-criminal

11:39 a.m. — 700 block of N. Front, general non-criminal

3:35 p.m. — N. Paul/Wolf, traffic stop

7 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general non-criminal

8:47 p.m. — LesterE. Telegraph, suspicious situation

9:03 p.m. — Pennsylvania/W. Division, traffic stop

11:30 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/Louise, traffic stop

11:43 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, general non-criminal

Wednesday, March 17

12:50 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

Friday, March 19

6:23 a.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., alarm — unfounded

7:06 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic stop

8:17 a.m. — W Prairie Ronde/Middle Crossing, traffic stop

8:37 a.m. — Colby/Keene, traffic accident

11:15 a.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, general non-criminal

12:42 p.m. — 300 block of Maple, general non-criminal

2:02 p.m. — Orchard/West, traffic stop

2:05 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, warrant arrest

3:24 p.m. — 200 block of Michigan, general assist

4:16 p.m. — 900 block of Spruce, trespass

7:30 p.m. — 200 block of Haines, general assist

7:55 p.m. — M-51 S./Edwards, traffic policing

9:10 p.m. — Main/New York, traffic stop

9:21 p.m. — N. Front/E. Division, traffic stop

10:55 p.m. — Green/W. Wayne, traffic stop

11 p.m. — Green/W. Wayne, warrant arrest

11:55 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, suspicious situation

Saturday, March 20

12:37 a.m. 400 block of Cleveland, general assist

8:52 a.m. — 700 block of Spruce, alarm — unfounded

10:14 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, general assist

11:10 a.m. — 600 block of Helena, general assist

2:23 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, trespass

3:22 p.m. — 400 block of Oak, general assist

4:39 p.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

7:15 p.m. — 300 block of First, malicious destruction of property

8:10 p.m. — 200 block of Hamilton, suspicious situation

8:42 p.m. — 400 block of West, larceny

10:05 p.m. — 200 block of Jones, suspicious situation

10:33 p.m. — 700 block of E. Prairie Ronde, general assist

10:58 p.m. — Bauer/W. Prairie Ronde, traffic accident

11:10 p.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, traffic policing

Sunday, March 21

8:26 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

1:10 p.m. — 700 block of Percy, alarm — unfounded

4:09 p.m. — Commercial/Division, traffic stop

4:40 p.m. — 500 block of Chestnut, civil matter

6:00 p.m. — 400 block of E. Railroad, found property

8:57 p.m. — Oak /James, traffic stop

9:42 p.m. — Hill /Riverside, traffic stop

Monday, March 22

12:45 a.m. — M-62/Whitney, traffic stop

1:04 a.m. — Walnut /W. High, traffic stop

1:52 a.m. — Hill /Clinton, traffic stop

2:10 a.m. — 28000 block of Yaw, suspicious situation

3:30 a.m. — Champlain/Crystal Springs, general assist

Wednesday, March 24

8:31 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic stop

10:03 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, traffic stop

1:50 p.m. — 300 block of Orchard, suspicious situation

4:01 p.m. — 200 block of Chestnut, alarm — unfounded

4:17 p.m. — 400 block of Walnut, alarm — unfounded

9:46 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, juvenile issue

10:12 p.m. — Park Place/Chesboro, traffic stop

Thursday, March 25

6:54 a.m. — 300 block of E. Telegraph, general assist

11:55 a.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, suspicious situation

1:35 p.m. 200 block of Oak, malicious destruction of property

2:25 p.m. — Riverside/E. Division, traffic stop

3:42 p.m. — 600 block of Spruce, alarm — unfounded

3:45 p.m. — 400 block of E. Railroad, malicious destruction of property

7:25 p.m. — 600 block of Riverside, general assist

8:40 p.m. — 100 block of Andrew, assault

10:25 p.m. — 300 block of W. Telegraph, assault

11:50 p.m. — 200 block of E. Prairie Ronde, larceny

11:52 p.m. — 100 block of W. Division, larceny