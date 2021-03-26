Dale A. Morford, of Dowagiac

Oct. 12, 1957 — March 17, 2021

Dale A. Morford, 63, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel.

A celebration of life service took place at noon on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac, with Pastor James Abshagen officiating. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends visited with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Dale’s name may be made to the American Lung Association. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so atclarkchapel.com.

Dale was born Oct. 12, 1957, in Dowagiac, to James and Vivian (Smith) Morford. Dale was known as a hard worker, he worked for National Copper for many years and most recently, Creative Foam in Dowagiac. Dale had a love for the outdoors where he enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing and gardening. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Dale is survived by his daughter, Amy (Odd-arne) Fagerli; grandchildren, Einar Fagerli, Kyle Ortegel, Aidan Morford and Emily Atkins; great-grandchildren, Kameron and Kolton; his life-long companion of 20 years, Connie Boudreau and her family; siblings, James “David” (Kay) Morford, Bryan (Lori) Morford and Christine Gard; and numerus nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Vivian Morford; and daughter, Amber Morford.