Daily Data: Saturday, March 27
GIRLS SOCCER
EDWARDSBURG 2, NILES 0
At Niles
Goals
ED – Morgan Laskowski (Vivian Tomas assist)
ED – Hannah Lamphier (Jenna Stowasser assist)
Varsity records: Edwardsburg 1-0, Niles 0-1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EDWARDSBURG 66, THREE RIVERS 55
At Dowagiac
THREE RIVERS 55
Macy Ivins 9, Gabby Charvat 0, Rylie Kelly 13, Kali Heivilin 16, Alivia Knapp 12, Emma Stasiuk 0, Natalie Barnes 5, Illy Taylor 0, Rylie Glass 0. TOTALS: 19 8-10 55
EDWARDSBURG 66
Ella Castelucci 13, Paige Albright 2, Macey Laubach 11, Katie Schaible 19, Averie Markel 8, Haley Masten 4, Abby Bossler 4, Caitlin Tighe 3, Kenzie Schaible 0, Chloe Baker 0, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Lexi Schimpa 0. TOTALS: 24 8-13 66
Three Rivers 14 27 44 55
Edwardsburg 15 29 42 66
3-point baskets: 9 (Ivins 3, Kelly 3, Heivilin, Knapp 2,), Edwardsburg 8 (Castelucci, Laubach, Ka. Schaible 5, Markel). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 14 (none), Edwardsburg 12 (none). Varsity records: Three Rivers 12-3, Edwardsburg 11-3
HARTFORD 36, BRANDYWINE 28
At Hartford
Hartford 36
Marissa Solis 11, Alexis Snodgrass 9, Khashya McCoy 6, Mercedes Requenes 6, Vanessa Delarosa 2, Gillian Kuehnle 2. TOTALS: 11 13-23 36
Brandywine 28
Ellie Knapp 9, Haley Scott 6, Marigrace Foster 4, Tressa Hullinger 4, Malikiyyah Abdullah 3, Kallie Solloway 2. TOTALS: 12 2-5 28
Brandywine 6 8 20 28
Hartford 3 11 25 36
3-point baskets: Hartford 1 (Solis), Brandywine 2 (Knapp 2). Team fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 18 (none), Hartford 9 (none). Varsity records: Brandywine 10-3, Hartford 11-5
