Six local swimmers compete at Great Lakes YMCA Zone Championship

NILES – Six swimmers from the Niles-Buchanan YMCA Mariners Swim Team participated in the Great Lakes YMCA Zone Championship.

Archer Jankoviak, Alyvia Baker, Lorraine Holtgren, Lyla Holtgren and Maddix Roberts competed at the meet hosted March 19-21 at Bowling Green University in Ohio. There were YMCA swimmers from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia

Alyvia Baker, Lorraine Holtgren, Maddix Roberts and Bailey Bauer all competed in individual events, but achieved a new team record in the 200-meter freestyle relay. They placed 12th overall in the relay.

Baker placed 16th in the 100-meter backstroke.

Lyla Holtgren qualified for Zones in three events and was given a bonus event to swim because of it. She won her heat in the 100-meter backstroke.

Archer Jankoviak qualified and competed in four events. He finished in first place in the 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly and 50-meter butterfly, and eighth place in the 100-meter breaststroke. Archer qualified for YMCA Nationals in the 100-meter butterfly, as well as breaking team records in the 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter breaststroke.

Final Event Times

Archer Jankoviak

200-meter free-1:48.92 (1st place)

100-meter fly-53.82 (1st place)

50-meter fly-24.61 (1st place)

100-meter breast-1:06.17 (8th place)

Lyla Holtgren

100 back-1:10.99

100 free-1:04.30

50 back-:33.66

50 free-:28.66

Lorraine Holtgren

200 freestyle-2:12.98

50 free-28.66

200 Free Relay-1:50.89 (12th)

Maddix Roberts

50 breast-38.71

50 free-28.48

200 Free Relay-1:50.89 (12th)

Bailey Bauer

50 free-27.53

50 back-31.93

100 free-1:01.04

200 Free Relay.-1:50.89 (12th)

Alyvia Baker

50 Back-30.75

50 Fly-32.62

50 Free-27.69

100 Back-1:05.92 (16th place)

200 Free Relay-1:50.89 (12th)