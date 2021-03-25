March 25, 2021

Niles Walmart to close until Saturday morning

By Submitted

Published 1:20 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

NILES – At around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, texts from the Niles city alert system went out to users that the Niles Supercenter Walmart, located at 2107 S. 11th St., would be closing at 2 p.m. Thursday.

A representative from Walmart’s Corporate Affairs team, Casey Staheli, said the store would reopen 7 a.m. Saturday.

During the closure, a third-party cleaning crew will be cleaning and sanitizing the building, and associates will be restocking the shelves and prepping the store to reopen afterward. Staheli said the closure was part of a company-initiated program to allow for the cleanings.

Walmart’s Corporate Affairs team provided a statement.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts. When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves,” said the statement. “These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission votes to bring in experts to consult on short term rental ordinance

News

Niles Walmart to close until Saturday morning

Business

Niles veteran-owned business named semi-finalist in Veterans Business Battle

Dowagiac

At least two dead in Dowagiac house fire

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library, community members team up for storytime program

News

Community, city council members split on decision to keep The NODE

Buchanan

Six local swimmers compete at Great Lakes YMCA Zone Championship

Dowagiac

Miss Dowagiac 2021 pageant canceled due to COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 637,645 cases, 15,935 deaths

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to renovate outdoor seating space

News

Niles receives funding through American Rescue Plan Act

News

MDARD outlines the safe use of pesticides for gardening, landscaping

Cass County

Wanted Dowagiac man arrested in San Antonio

Buchanan

Southwest Michigan students honored for top academic achievement through national community college honor society

Business

John Seculoff celebrates five-year anniversary with Edward Jones

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce to host 20th annual Easter Eggstravaganza

Education

Niles High School Key Club creates Green Committee for environmental service

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

News

Niles city officials to apply for DNR grant for Pucker Street Dam park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves purchase of section of Zeke’s Restaurant for $95,000

Buchanan

Paid maternity leave proposal fails in split vote by Buchanan City Commission

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College named a ‘Voter Friendly Campus’

Berrien County

Berrien, Van Buren youth encouraged to partake in 4-H Caps for Benches challenge

News

Niles City Council votes 5-2 to keep The NODE