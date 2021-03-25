March 26, 2021

Daily Data: Friday, March 26

By Staff Report

Published 11:34 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

LAKESHORE 70, NILES 50

At Niles

LAKESHORE 70

Grant Gondrezick II 25, Grant Ruddell 6, JJ Bushu 10, Gavin Foster 9, TJ Mitchell 13, Joseph Lake 5, Ryan Korfmacher 2, Seth Shiel 0, Wesley Deja 0, Brandon Hodder 0, Vaughn Hurdle 0, Jack Bushu 0, Zack Ort 0. TOTALS: 26 11-12 70

NILES 50

George Pullen 15, Zach Stokes 6, Dimetrius Butler 0, Austin Bradley 8, Michael Gilcrese 9, Casey Marlin 8, Kimoni McClean 2, Elijah Hester 2, Murray Allan 0, Jake Fletcher 0, Ethan Chambliss 0, Talon Brawley 0, Jordan Jones 0. TOTALS: 22 4-7 50

 

Lakeshore        17        35        58        70

Niles                   9          19        36        50

3-point baskets: Lakeshore 7 (Gondrezick 3, Ruddell 2, Lake 1, Mitchell 1), Niles 2 (Bradley 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Lakeshore 9 (none), Niles 11 (none). Varsity records: Lakeshore 11-2, Niles 3-14

 

BUCHANAN 51, EDWARDSBURG 44

At Niles

EDWARDSBURG 44

Max Hafner 9, Isaac Merrill 12, Jaylynn Luster 2, Luke Stowasser 4, Brendan Byce 2, Jacob Pegura 8, Mason Crist 0, Jake Moore 7, JaKobe Luster 0. TOTALS: 17 7-15 44

BUCHANAN 51

Logan Carson 15, Gavin Fazi 14, John Gartland 13, Johnny Rager 1, Jack Branch 1, Cade Preissing 0, Macoy West 5, Levi Zelmer 0, Keeghan Pelley 0, Brady Thompson 2. TOTALS: 15 18-27 51

 

Buchanan          14        18        33        51

Edwardsburg    4         18        30        44

3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (Gartland 2, West 1), Edwardsburg 3 (Moore 2, Hafner 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 15 (Fazi), Edwardsburg 17 (Moore). Varsity records: Buchanan 11-5, Edwardsburg 9-4

 

BRANDYWINE 60, MARCELLUS 51

At Bridgman

BRANDYWINE 60

Carson Knapp 6, Caleb Byrd 10, Gabe Gouin 9, Nate Orr 6, Jeramiah Palmer 4, Kendall Chrismon 25. TOTALS: 26 7-10 60

MARCELLUS 51

Drake Surach 9, Gavin Etter 30, Jaxon Ventilburg 2, Brady Ferguson 10, Andrew Brewer 0. TOTALS: 17 6-9 51

 

Brandywine     19        33        49        60

Marcellus         15        30        41        51

3-point baskets: Brandywine 1 (Chrismon 1), Marcellus 11 (Etter 8, Surach 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 11, Marcellus 13 (Brewer). Varsity records: Marcellus 11-7, Brandywine 10-2

 

 

 

