At least two dead in Dowagiac house fire

DOWAGIAC — At least two people are dead following a residential fire in Dowagiac, according to the Dowagiac Police Department.

Public safety director Steve Grinnewald said the remains of two individuals were found after firefighters extinguished a fire on the 300 block of E. Telegraph Avenue Thursday morning. According to Grinnewald, first responders arrived at approximately 6:54 a.m. to find a house fully engulfed in flames, making entry difficult.

The cause of the fire and causes of deaths are under investigation, and the identities of those who died were not immediately established. Portions of the floor and ceiling have collapsed, making investigation efforts difficult.

Assisting in this incident were the Dowagiac Police Department, Dowagiac Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Michigan State Fire Marshals, Wayne Township Fire, Pokagon Fire, Indian Lakes Fire, Sister Lakes Fire and Pride Care EMS.