March 24, 2021

Southwest Michigan students honored for top academic achievement through national community college honor society

By Submitted

Published 11:47 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

LANSING — Local community college students from Kellogg Community College, Lake Michigan College and Southwestern Michigan College were recently recognized for their impressive academic achievements and named to the state’s Academic Team within Phi Theta Kappa, a national honor society for high-achieving college students.

“Michigan’s community colleges are proud to have 75 outstanding students joining the Phi Theta Kappa All-Michigan Academic Team this year,” said Michael Hansen, president of the Michigan Community College Association. “These impressive students showcase the bright talent that we have at Michigan’s community colleges and I can’t wait to see them continue to grow as part of the PTK All-Michigan Academic team.”

Students are nominated by their colleges based on academic achievement, community service involvement and leadership accomplishment. To be part of PTK, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have completed at least 12 hours of coursework towards an associate or bachelor’s degree.

This year, students from 21 out of Michigan’s 28 community colleges are represented. The 2021 All-Michigan Academic team includes seven students from Kellogg Community College, Lake Michigan College and Southwestern Michigan College:

Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek:

  • Payton Espolon, of Battle Creek
  • Sarah Smith, of Bellevue

 

Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor:

  • Madelyn Kitchell, of Buchanan
  • Katelynn Maruk, of Watervliet
  • Harold Milliner, of Berrien Springs
  • Tamlin le Roux, of Niles

 

Southwestern Michigan College in Dowagiac:

  • Ana Peek, of Eau Claire
