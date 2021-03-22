March 23, 2021

Madison King had six points in the Rangers 43-40 loss to Bridgman in the Division 3 District Tournament opener Monday night. (Leader file photo)

Rangers, Wildcats eliminated from state tournament

By Staff Report

Published 11:45 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

HARTFORD — It has been that kind of season for the Cassopolis girls basketball team.

The Rangers were eliminated from the Division 3 District Tournament as Bridgman came away with a 43-40 win at Hartford High School Monday night.

The Rangers were 0-9 on the season, which included four losses of eight points or less.

Against the Bees, Cassopolis led 15-8 after one quarter and 20-19 at halftime.

Bridgman outscored the Rangers 24-20 in the second half to advance to Wednesday’s district semifinals against defending champion Brandywine. Tipoff is set for approximately 7 p.m.

Jadin Wolfe scored 13 points to lead the Rangers, who also got seven points from Zaniya Dodd and six points from Madison King.

Sam Rydwelski scored 12 points for Bridgman.

 

Division 3 at White Pigeon

A pair of Southwest 10 Conference foes squared off in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 District Monday night.

Centreville advanced to the semifinals with a 44-38 win over Marcellus.

Rachel Mihills led Marcellus and all scorers with 17 points. A Daugherty added 11 points.

Faith Edwards scored 13 points, while grabbing six rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Edwards also had five steals and three assists.

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRIDGMAN 43, CASSOPOLIS 40

At Hartford

CASSOPOLIS 40

Madison King 6, Alexis Millirans 0, Quianna Murray 5, Kayla Baker 2, Jadin Wolfe 13, Kaylea Cradolph 5, Caitlyn Steensma 2, Zaniya Dodd 7. TOTALS: 17 4-6 40

BRIDGMAN 43

Olivia Tomlin 11, Brooklyn Wydick 6, Lily Badger 4, Arie Hackett 8, Sam Rydwelski 12, Yvonne Carranza 2. TOTALS: 15 13-28 43

 

Cassopolis       15        20        29        40

Bridgman        8          19        32        43

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 2 (Murray 1, Cradolph 1), Bridgman 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 18 (Steensma), Bridgman 11. Varsity records: Cassopolis 0-9, Bridgman 7-6

