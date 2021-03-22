Connie Daron, of Buchanan

Aug. 25, 1955 — March 19, 2021

Connie Daron, 65, of Buchanan, passed away at her home on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Connie was born on Aug. 25, 1955, to the late Robert and Lucille (Backus) Daron in Niles. She attended Brandywine High School and was the Class of 1974. After high school, Connie worked at The White House in Niles as a bartender and waitress for many years before moving to the Snack Bar at St. Mary’s College where she stayed for nearly 10 years. She later began her career at Martin’s Supermarket where she worked in the deli where she stayed until her retirement. She enjoyed her job and the people she met there.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lucille; her brother, Bruce Daron; and her sister, Robin Starks.

Connie is survived by her brothers, Robert Daron Jr., of Mishawaka, and Brian Daron, of Niles; niece and nephew, Nathan Boyd and Kaitlyn Boyd; and several extended family members and close friends.

Connie will be laid to rest at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie’s memory to Stand Up To Cancer located at PO Box 843721, Los Angeles, CA 90084 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

