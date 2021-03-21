Tickets for all state tournament events being sold digitally

NILES — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced its ticket policy for the upcoming girls and boys basketball tournaments and wrestling team and individual events.

There will be no on-site sale of tickets for any state tournaments, including the girls and boys districts, which begin this week. All tickets will be sold digitally. There are also no passes — senior, lifetime or conference — for the games.

Before the day game, tickets are available to player participants only. Each venue site will have a different capacity based on its maximum seating space.

“With Niles hosting the boys basketball district, we have a maximum capacity of 250 for the games,” said Niles Athletic Director Jeff Upton. “The gym is set up to maximize social distancing for fans with spectators occupying only half of the gym.”

Any extra tickets, which will be sold to the general public, will go on sale at noon the day of the game at gofan.co/app/school/MI10392. The tickets are good for one game only and are sold at $7.30 each, including a service charge.

All schools hosting more than one game per night will be clearing the gymnasium between each game so that it may be cleaned.