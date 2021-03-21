Berrien Springs man injured in Howard Township crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP – One man is injured after a single vehicle crash in Howard Township on Sunday.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office received a call at approximately 1:57 p.m. to investigate a crash involving a single motor vehicle. The crash occurred in the 2600 block of Terminal Street.

According to deputies, investigation determined that Noah Heiermann, 21, of Berrien Springs, was the driver of the vehicle.

Heiermann was eastbound on Terminal Road when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, striking a tree.

Members of the Howard Township Fire Department extricated Heiermann from the vehicle, and he was transported by the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

It is unknown if intoxicating substances are a factor, and it is believed Heiermann was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Cass County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

The Pokagon Tribal Police also assisted at the scene.