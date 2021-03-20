March 20, 2021

Dowagiac woman gets prison for meth, cocaine possession

By Debra Haight

Published 8:32 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

CASSOPOLIS – A Dowagiac woman already in prison received another prison sentence Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Fawn Nichole Mott, 36, of Edwards Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and possession of cocaine as a habitual offender and was sentenced to 12 months to 15 years in prison on the meth charge and 12 months to six years in prison on the cocaine charge. She has credit for 253 days served and must pay $1,616 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Feb. 28, 2020, at a home on Edwards Street in Dowagiac. Police went to the house after she absconded from a St. Joseph County, Michigan drug treatment program and arrested her after she tried to flee the house.

She was returned to St. Joseph County where she was sentenced to prison last July on meth, resisting and obstructing, retail fraud and arson charges. The new prison sentences are concurrent with each other and with the ones she is currently serving.

“She’s squandering her life,” Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said. “She has time to think about it. You can get off drugs wherever you’re at, in jail, at home, in prison or on a yacht. It can be done. The bottom line is that if she gets clean, we won’t see her again.”

Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman urged Mott to take advantage of the substance abuse and education programs available in prison. “You appear to be a pleasant person and able to accomplish something with your life,” he said. “You can get off drugs anywhere and find drugs anywhere.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

East Main Gardens celebrates 100 years of business

Cass County

Dowagiac woman gets prison for meth, cocaine possession

Dowagiac

Niles man killed in Silver Creek Township crash

Cass County

Elkhart man sentenced to Cass County Jail on meth charges

News

Suspects arrested for Niles home invasion robbery

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club marches on amid pandemic

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners oppose change to micropolitan status

Cass County

Niles man sentenced up to 15 years for standoff with police

Cass County

Cass County commissioners urge state to allow regional approach for COVID-19 restrictions

Berrien County

MDHHS expands capacity at outdoor stadiums, arenas; increases testing to protect youth in sports

Buchanan

Buchanan Restaurant Week kicks off March 24

Breaking News

Dowagiac Union High School moving to distance learning starting Friday

Cass County

Mishawaka woman injured in Milton Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman charged after allegedly hospitalizing infant

News

Community, family working to rebuild after Howard Township fire

Berrien County

Berrien County announces 2021 recycling events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 10-17

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual rummage sale after a year of canceled events

Business

Niles leaders urging representatives to keep metropolitan status

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 615,792 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Blossomtime cancels Grand Floral Parade

Cass County

COA to host drive-thru Easter dinner

News

Special land uses granted for marijuana grows, microbusiness, provisioning center

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes bike, walking trail in development