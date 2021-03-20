Dowagiac woman gets prison for meth, cocaine possession

CASSOPOLIS – A Dowagiac woman already in prison received another prison sentence Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Fawn Nichole Mott, 36, of Edwards Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and possession of cocaine as a habitual offender and was sentenced to 12 months to 15 years in prison on the meth charge and 12 months to six years in prison on the cocaine charge. She has credit for 253 days served and must pay $1,616 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Feb. 28, 2020, at a home on Edwards Street in Dowagiac. Police went to the house after she absconded from a St. Joseph County, Michigan drug treatment program and arrested her after she tried to flee the house.

She was returned to St. Joseph County where she was sentenced to prison last July on meth, resisting and obstructing, retail fraud and arson charges. The new prison sentences are concurrent with each other and with the ones she is currently serving.

“She’s squandering her life,” Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said. “She has time to think about it. You can get off drugs wherever you’re at, in jail, at home, in prison or on a yacht. It can be done. The bottom line is that if she gets clean, we won’t see her again.”

Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman urged Mott to take advantage of the substance abuse and education programs available in prison. “You appear to be a pleasant person and able to accomplish something with your life,” he said. “You can get off drugs anywhere and find drugs anywhere.”