March 20, 2021

Daily Data: Saturday, March 20

By Scott Novak

Published 1:01 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

BOWLING

Division 3 Regional

at Joey Armadillo’s

Boys Team scores

Grass Lake 2,076, Napoleon 1,912, Constantine 1,890, Comstock 1,887, Hillsdale 1,834, Olivet 1,795, Quincy 1,770, Jonesville 1,769, South Haven 1,719, Coloma 1,719, Brooklyn Columbia Central 1,691, Hopkins 1,624, Lansing Catholic 1,599, Leslie 1,550, Michigan Center 1,543, Brandywine 1,430, Parchment 1,189

 

Top 10 Finishers

  1. Brady Neely (Q) 881, 2. Clayton Weir (GL) 874, 3. Parker Horvath (GL) 873, 4. Corey Goldsmith (CON) 871, 5. Brandon Teddy (N) 849, 6. Alexander Bumpus (J) 844, 7. Isiah Bowling (COM) 835, 8. Ryan Wilson (COL) 834, 9. Jack Marshall (GL) 829, 10. Parker Brown (H) 804

 

Brandywine Finishers

  1. Sean Tweedy 712, 43. Landon Millin 683, 63. Garrett Stoneburner 609, 76. Bradley Huber/Jacob Ellis 549, 78. Luis Sanchez 522

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

CASSOPOLIS 47, MENDON 34

At Cassopolis 

MENDON 34

Dahntae Bailey 11, Charlie Newberry 3, Luke Schinker 11, Aiden Crooks 2, Caiden Adams 7. TOTALS: 11 6-10 34

CASSOPOLIS 47

Ahsan Hart 0, Mason Polomcak 9, Daishean Jamison 9, Alek Dahlgren 0, Logan Pflug 9, R.J. Drews 17. TOTALS: 14 8-15 47

 

Mendon           5          13        29        34

Cassopolis       7          25        37        47

3-point baskets: Mendon 6 (Bailey 3, Schinker 3); Cassopolis 8 (Pflug 3, Drews 2, Polomcak 2, Jamison). Total fouls (fouled out): Mendon 18 (Adams); Cassopolis 11 (Hart). Varsity records: Mendon 1-11, 1-7 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 8-4, 8-0 Southwest 10

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buchanan 48, Niles 45

At Buchanan

NILES 45

Kamryn Patterson 13, Alexis Rauch 9, Amara Palmer 8, Bailey Bickel 5, Natalie Lucero 5, Sydney Skarbek 5. TOTALS: 16 9-25 45

BUCHANAN 48

Faith Carson 13, LaBria Austin 12, Hailey Jonatzke 10, Hannah Herman 6, Alexa Burns 4, Katie D 3. TOTALS: 19 6-14 48

 

Niles                  13        22        31        45

Buchanan        11        31        39        48

3-point baskets: Niles 4 (Patterson 2, Palmer, Lucero), Buchanan 4 (Hailey Jonatzke 2, Herman 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 17 (none), Niles 14 (none). Varsity Records: Buchanan 11-0, Niles 9-7

 

