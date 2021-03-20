Daily Data: Saturday, March 20
BOWLING
Division 3 Regional
at Joey Armadillo’s
Boys Team scores
Grass Lake 2,076, Napoleon 1,912, Constantine 1,890, Comstock 1,887, Hillsdale 1,834, Olivet 1,795, Quincy 1,770, Jonesville 1,769, South Haven 1,719, Coloma 1,719, Brooklyn Columbia Central 1,691, Hopkins 1,624, Lansing Catholic 1,599, Leslie 1,550, Michigan Center 1,543, Brandywine 1,430, Parchment 1,189
Top 10 Finishers
- Brady Neely (Q) 881, 2. Clayton Weir (GL) 874, 3. Parker Horvath (GL) 873, 4. Corey Goldsmith (CON) 871, 5. Brandon Teddy (N) 849, 6. Alexander Bumpus (J) 844, 7. Isiah Bowling (COM) 835, 8. Ryan Wilson (COL) 834, 9. Jack Marshall (GL) 829, 10. Parker Brown (H) 804
Brandywine Finishers
- Sean Tweedy 712, 43. Landon Millin 683, 63. Garrett Stoneburner 609, 76. Bradley Huber/Jacob Ellis 549, 78. Luis Sanchez 522
BOYS BASKETBALL
CASSOPOLIS 47, MENDON 34
At Cassopolis
MENDON 34
Dahntae Bailey 11, Charlie Newberry 3, Luke Schinker 11, Aiden Crooks 2, Caiden Adams 7. TOTALS: 11 6-10 34
CASSOPOLIS 47
Ahsan Hart 0, Mason Polomcak 9, Daishean Jamison 9, Alek Dahlgren 0, Logan Pflug 9, R.J. Drews 17. TOTALS: 14 8-15 47
Mendon 5 13 29 34
Cassopolis 7 25 37 47
3-point baskets: Mendon 6 (Bailey 3, Schinker 3); Cassopolis 8 (Pflug 3, Drews 2, Polomcak 2, Jamison). Total fouls (fouled out): Mendon 18 (Adams); Cassopolis 11 (Hart). Varsity records: Mendon 1-11, 1-7 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 8-4, 8-0 Southwest 10
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buchanan 48, Niles 45
At Buchanan
NILES 45
Kamryn Patterson 13, Alexis Rauch 9, Amara Palmer 8, Bailey Bickel 5, Natalie Lucero 5, Sydney Skarbek 5. TOTALS: 16 9-25 45
BUCHANAN 48
Faith Carson 13, LaBria Austin 12, Hailey Jonatzke 10, Hannah Herman 6, Alexa Burns 4, Katie D 3. TOTALS: 19 6-14 48
Niles 13 22 31 45
Buchanan 11 31 39 48
3-point baskets: Niles 4 (Patterson 2, Palmer, Lucero), Buchanan 4 (Hailey Jonatzke 2, Herman 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 17 (none), Niles 14 (none). Varsity Records: Buchanan 11-0, Niles 9-7
