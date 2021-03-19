Daily Data: Friday, March 19

WRESTLING

Division 3 Team District

At Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC 54, BRANDYWINE 30

Championship Match

103: Jorge Gamino-Rivero (D) p. Allison Lauri 0:22; 112: Jordan Simpson (D) p. Kaiden Rieth 1:58; 119: Drake Heath (BW) p. Cody White 4:13; 125: Israel Villegas (D) p. Mattieu Veach 2:50; 130: Dustin Sirk (D) wins by forfeit; 135: Pedro Brito (D) wins by forfeit; 140: Zachary Gettig (D) wins by forfeit; 145: Jonathon Phillips (D) wins by forfeit; 152: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Noah Phillips 1:20; 160: Hunter Heath (BW) p. Dylan Anderson 2:20; 171: Braqsten Whitaker (D) p. Jesse Marlin 2:48; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) wins by forfeit; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) p. Brayan Parades 3:21; 285: Wyatt Bailey (D) p. Ben McKee 3:44

Semifinals

BRANDYWINE 54, BERRIEN SPRINGS 24

103: Allison Lauri (BW) wins by forfeit; 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) p. Dylan Russell 0:35; 119: Drake Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 125: Mattieu Veach (BW) p. Shane Guffey 3:48; 130: Timothy Billings (BS) wins by forfeit; 135: Double forfeit 140: Josiah Ward (BS) wins by forfeit; 145: Holly Smith (BS) wins by forfeit; 152: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Piper Bennett 0:16; 160: Hunter Heath (BW) p. William Bravo-Matias 0:53; 171: Nick Gunn (BS) p. Jesse Marlin 1:57; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) wins by forfeit; 215: Phillip McLaurin (BW) wins by forfeit; 285: Cael VanSandt (BW) p. Tivadar Tasi 0:54

Division 2 Team District

At Edwardsburg

Semifinals

COLDWATER 37, NILES 30

103: Double forfeit 112: Double forfeit 119: Deegan Herlan (CO) p. Carson Rachels 1:26; 125: Mikey Robles (N) p. Tre Miller 3:16; 130: Carson Landon (N) p. Zach Lewis 5:19; 135: Abdullah Omar (CO) wins by forfeit; 140: Marshall Hoard (CO) m.d. Julian Means-Flewellen 9-1; 145: Andrew Hartman (N) p. Carter Collins wins by forfeit; 1:45; 152: Taven Livingston (N) wins by forfeit; 160: Hunter Munson (CO) p. Hunter Fazi 3:28; 171: Lincoln Carrington (N) wins by forfeit; 189: Landyn Birk (CO) d. Brayden Zimmerman 6-2; 215: Christopher Mobley (CO) wins by forfeit; 285: Kevin Hall Jr (CO) over Vincent Johnson 0:33

Championship

Edwardsburg 54, Coldwater 24

103: Double forfeit; 112: Double forfeit; 119: Hashed Abdullah (CO) p. James 5:59; 125: Keegan Parson (E) d. Tre Miller 10-8; 130: Earl Shaw (E) wins forfeit; 135: Marshall Hoard (CO) p. Colton Strauderman 2:58; 140: Austin Peacock (E) p. J’Quaden Jones 0:48; 145: Jackson Hoover (E) p. Carter Collins 1:49; 152: Coldwater wins forfeit; 160: Hunter Munson p. Jeremy 1:32; 171: Lincoln Carrington (E) wins forfeit; 189: Taber Lock (E) p. Landyn Birk 0:42; 215: Tanner Hursh (E) p. Chris Mobley 2:48; 289: Kevin Hall (CO) wins by forfeit

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MENDON 46, CASSOPOLIS 45

At Cassopolis

MENDON 46

Ryley Mullin 7, Payton Griffiths 14, Alivia Stuart 9, Jozryl Meeks 11, Mekannah Mullin 5. TOTALS: 16 12-16 46.

CASSOPOLIS 45

Madison King 4, Quianna Murray 7, Zaniya Dodd 16, Atyanna Alford 3, Caitlin Steensma 15. TOTALS: 18 4-14 45

Mendon 9 22 36 46

Cassopolis 13 21 29 45

3-point baskets: Mendon 2 (Griffith 1, Stuart 1), Cassopolis 5 (Steensma 5). Total fouls: Mendon 12, Cassopolis 15. Records: Mendon 6-5, 4-4 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 0-8, 0-8 Southwest 10