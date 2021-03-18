March 18, 2021

Stephen O, Danzy, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 4:57 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

March 13, 1959 — March 13, 2021

Stephen Outlaw Danzy, 62, of Cassopolis, departed this life unexpectedly at home Saturday, March 13, 2021.

His life began March 13, 1959, in Niles, one of nine children born to Bretho and Vera Danzy.

Stephen had multiple nicknames; Who Dat, Hollywood, Out, and Crook. He was a son cut from the cloth of his father. He was willing to help others, tinkered around, and did many odd jobs. He was a handy man for many. He also served in the military. Stephen was loved by all who knew him.

Stephen will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Robin (Tyler) First, of Cassopolis; one son, Ashton Danzy, of Indianapolis, Indiana; three grandchildren, Tyler Jr., Lillian, and Irelynn; six sisters, Patricia Vaughn of Ypsilanti, Donna (Duane) Gillam, Adrienne (Leonard) Glover, Nanette (Nathan) Goins, all of Cassopolis, Clarise Amos, of Naperville, Illinois, Eloise (Tony) Williams, of Indianapolis, Indiana; one brother, Bretho (Linda) Danzy, Jr., of Edwardsburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Joanie Danzy; one sister, Kluadell Williams Scisco.

Family and friends will gather from 1until 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

Stephen will be laid to rest beside his parents in Chain Lake Cemetery in Calvin Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

