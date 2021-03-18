March 18, 2021

Roland J. Huff, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:53 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

Dec. 22, 1921 — March 17, 2021

Roland J. Huff, 99, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Forest Glen Assisted Living in Dowagiac. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place noon Monday, March 22, 2021, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Stacey officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Roland’s name may be made to Calvary Bible Church. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkchapel.com.

Roland was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Decatur to Amos and Lulu (Barnum) Huff. He left school at an early age after his father passed away to help work on his family farm. Roland was drafted into the Military in 1942 and proudly served his country in the United States Army until 1945. On Feb. 10, 1946, he married the love of his life, Cora Austin in Dowagiac. Roland was known as a hard worker, he worked as an auto mechanic for Michigan State Highway Department for 32 years before his retirement in 1980. He was a jack of all trades and could fix just about any anything and enjoyed doing construction projects. In his spare time, he enjoyed deer and duck hunting. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Roland is survived by his children, Troy Huff and Terri (Rick) Smith; grandchildren, Mary (Thomas) Loving, Joseph (Monique) Huff, Jennifer (Phillipe) Garcia, Jacob Huff, Heather (Chris) Cooper and Brian Smith; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cora Huff; parents, Amos and Lulu Huff; siblings, Frances Selen, Florence Garrett and Wesley Huff; and granddaughter, Shawn Ford.

