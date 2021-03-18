Mishawaka woman injured in Milton Township crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A Mishawaka woman was injured in a Milton Township crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that his deputies responded to a one-car traffic crash located on Gumwood Road near the State Line in Milton Township.

Initial investigation shows that Cherie Clements, 23, of Mishawaka, was traveling south on Gumwood Road at the time of the incident. Clements was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of her vehicle. Clements ran off the roadway right and struck a utility pole.

Clements was transported to South Bend Memorial for her injuries.

A seatbelt was worn, and alcohol was not a factor, according to deputies.

Assisting at the scene were SMACS and Niles Township Fire.