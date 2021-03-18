March 18, 2021

Jacqueline “Jacki” Bergerson, of Niles

Published 5:05 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

June 22, 1949 — March 17, 2021

Jacqueline “Jacki” Bergerson, 71, of Niles, passed away at Lakeland Hospital in St Joseph, Michigan on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

She was born on June 22, 1949, in Elmira, New York to the late Robert B. and Dolores (Slocum) Smith.

Jacki graduated from Galien High School in 1967. On June 26, 1971, she married the love of her life, James R. Bergerson. To that union, three daughters were born. Jacki was an amazing mom, she supported her daughters in everything they did, and never missed a ball game, or a chance to spend time together. Once her grandchildren came along, her dream of having her own baseball team was fulfilled. Jacki loved her grandchildren and was a wonderful grandmother.

She was an avid University of Michigan Football fan; loved the Chicago Cubs, and enjoyed watching Nascar. Jacki bowled every Monday night for twenty years, on a local bowling team. You would often find her reading, doing a crossword puzzle, or solving a dot to dot. She also enjoyed the outdoors, going camping, or spending time in her garden.

Jacqueline is survived by her three daughters, Angela (Bryon) Scoggin, of Buchanan; Cheryl (Michael) Morgan, of Niles; Christine (Peter) Smith, of Niles; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Rebecca (Kenneth) Lockamy, of Galien; Margaret Hayden, of Buchanan; Barbara Smith, of Buchanan; Robert (Elizabeth) Smith of Niles; brother-in-law, Jerold (Renee) Bergerson, of Elkhart; along with several nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held, following the visitation. The family will gather at Mission Hills for a private interment on what would have been Jacqueline and Jim’s fiftieth wedding anniversary.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, our gathering is limited, the State of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask, and hand sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance in helping us to keep everyone in attendance healthy

Memorial contributions may be made in Jacqueline’s memory to the American Kidney Foundation, or to the American Heart Association.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with Jacki’s family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

