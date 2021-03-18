March 18, 2021

Dowagiac Union High School moving to distance learning starting Friday

By Staff Report

Published 8:28 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Due to the number of students testing positive for COVID-19, and some staff needing to be quarantined, Dowagiac Union High School, will be moving to distance learning starting Friday and continuing through Wednesday, March 24.

The distance learning schedule with first hour starting at 8 a.m. will be used. Students may pick up needed materials beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

