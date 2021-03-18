Dowagiac Union High School moving to distance learning starting Friday
DOWAGIAC — Due to the number of students testing positive for COVID-19, and some staff needing to be quarantined, Dowagiac Union High School, will be moving to distance learning starting Friday and continuing through Wednesday, March 24.
The distance learning schedule with first hour starting at 8 a.m. will be used. Students may pick up needed materials beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
You Might Like
Mishawaka woman injured in Milton Township crash
MILTON TOWNSHIP — A Mishawaka woman was injured in a Milton Township crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.... read more