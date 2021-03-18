March 18, 2021

Brandywine will host the Division 3 Regional Bowling Tournament on Friday and Saturday. (Leader file photo)

Division 3 regional Friday and Saturday at Joey Armadillo’s

By Scott Novak

Published 2:31 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

NILES — For the first time in school history, Brandywine will be hosting the Division 3 Regional Bowling Tournament this weekend at Joey Armadillo‘s.

“This to me is a great honor for our athletes, Brandywine and Joey Armadillos,” said Brandywine Coach Pepper Miller. “We never have this opportunity in our corner of the state. Thank you to all who are helping put this together from my bowling kids, parents, Brandywine staff and, of course, a huge thank you to Mark and the whole Joey’s crew. Also a big thank you to my assistant coaches Jeff Miller and Herb Tittle.”

Due to current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 guidelines, spectators will not be allowed to attend the regional. Each participating athlete can have one person attend.

To help compensate for that, the regional will be streamed live both Friday and Saturday using three cameras. Go to Brandywinebobcats.org for the links to the tournament. Under the “Athletics” tab there will be three links — “Bobcat Athletics 1,” “Bobcat Athletics 2” and “OnBase Productions.”

Brandywine will be competing against Brooklyn Columbia Central, Coloma, Comstock, Constantine, Grass Lake, Hillsdale, Hopkins, Jonesville, Lansing Catholic (boys only), Leslie, Michigan Center, Napoleon, Olivet, Parchment, Quincy and South Haven.

Earlier this month, the MHSAA announced format changes to the state bowling tournament.

Regionals will remain a two-day event, but instead of the team competition on Friday and singles competition on Saturday, the MHSAA has decided to have the boys compete on March 19, and the girls compete on March 20.

Instead of bowling separate competitions to decide the finals qualifiers, all regional participants will bowl four games on their designated day, with their scores determining the state finals qualifiers.

There will also be no Baker games at the regionals. Instead, 20 regular games will be bowled, four each by five bowlers or subs. A bowler must roll four games in order to qualify for the finals.

Two teams and 10 individual singles will advance to the state finals March 26-27.

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Community, family working to rebuild after Howard Township fire

Berrien County

Berrien County announces 2021 recycling events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 10-17

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual rummage sale after a year of canceled events

Business

Niles leaders urging representatives to keep metropolitan status

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 615,792 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Blossomtime cancels Grand Floral Parade

Cass County

COA to host drive-thru Easter dinner

News

Special land uses granted for marijuana grows, microbusiness, provisioning center

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes bike, walking trail in development

Education

Edwardsburg High School student Claims Wabash College scholarship

Business

Biggby Coffee location coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools’ February Students Of The Month announced

Buchanan

Community organizations partner to aid families displaced by Buchanan apartment complex fire

Buchanan

Buchanan High School student named featured finalist in New York Times writing contest

Berrien County

Berrien County to open vaccines Monday to residents 16-years and older with underlying conditions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 612,628 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation awards grants to local charitable programs

News

Niles Township seeks funding for Ontario Trailhead

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools approves graduation adjustments for 2020-21 academic year

Dowagiac

SMC Virtual Career Showcase to be hosted March 19

Cass County

Cass County Parks to hosts annual ‘Spring Egg-stravaganza’

Dowagiac

Miss Dowagiac Lynsie Stolpe reflects on past year

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 610,580 cases, 15,783 deaths