March 18, 2021

Berrien County announces 2021 recycling events

By Submitted

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

BERRIEN COUNTY — Berrien County residents have a number of opportunities throughout the year to recycle and safely dispose of household and garage chemicals and oils, batteries, home medical waste including sharps, electronics, pesticides and more. Recently, the county announced its 2021 recycling event season.

The 2021 recycling event season kicks off with the annual Reduce Reuse Recycle Day from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 at Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor. Items accepted will be household chemicals, electronics, foam and documents for shedding.

On Saturday, May 15 and Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon, household chemicals, electronics, foam and documents for shredding will be accepted at the Southeast Berrien County Landfill Recycle Center, 3200 Chamberlain Road, Buchanan.

From 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, residents can bring household chemicals and electronics to the New Buffalo Township Fire Station/Water Department on Clay Street.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, residents can drop off household chemicals, electronics, and foam at Silver Beach County Park, 101 Broad St., St. Joseph.

The Berrien County community recycling events started 25 years ago.  In that time, more 34,000 people have participated, 1.9 million pounds of household hazardous waste have been recycled or safely disposed, and 1.2 million pounds of electronics have been diverted from the landfill for recycling.

These recycling and safe disposal events are for Berrien County residents. The events are drive through only.  Participants must stay in their vehicle and allow staff and volunteers to unload materials for them. There is a fee on computer monitors ($10 each), televisions ($20 each), and Freon containing items ($10 each). Payment for electronics is made to Green Earth Electronics Recycling. Other items are free to drop off. Donations are accepted by the Berrien County Parks Department to help defray collection costs.

See a full list of community recycling events, and a detailed list of accepted items, at berriencounty.org by clicking on recycling services.  Email recycle@berriencounty.org or call the County Parks Department at (269) 983-7111 x8234 for more information.

