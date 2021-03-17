Dowagiac Union Schools’ February Students Of The Month announced
The Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education honored the district’s February Students of the Month during its meeting Monday night at Dowagiac Middle School. Students recognized were, from left: Skylar Lindzy, Kincheloe Elementary; Jayla Runyon, Patrick Hamilton Elementary; Angel Lear, Union High; Cristian Mendoza, Sister Lakes Elementary; Evan Suasto, Justus Gage Elementary. Not pictured was Lilyana Gray, Dowagiac Middle School.
You Might Like
Brandywine overcomes slow start to down rival Buchanan 53-37
BUCHANAN — In the first half of its first game in more than a week, Brandywine played like a boys... read more