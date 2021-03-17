March 17, 2021

Dowagiac Union Schools’ February Students Of The Month announced

By Max Harden

Published 11:51 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education honored the district’s February Students of the Month during its meeting Monday night at Dowagiac Middle School. Students recognized were, from left: Skylar Lindzy, Kincheloe Elementary; Jayla Runyon, Patrick Hamilton Elementary; Angel Lear, Union High; Cristian Mendoza, Sister Lakes Elementary; Evan Suasto, Justus Gage Elementary. Not pictured was Lilyana Gray, Dowagiac Middle School.

