March 17, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 615,792 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 5:06 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 11,102 COVID-19 cases and 229 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,807 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,892 cases and 87 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 10,230 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 615,792 COVID-19 cases and 15,810 related deaths.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 615,792 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Blossomtime cancels Grand Floral Parade

Cass County

COA to host drive-thru Easter dinner

News

Special land uses granted for marijuana grows, microbusiness, provisioning center

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes bike, walking trail in development

Education

Edwardsburg High School student Claims Wabash College scholarship

Business

Biggby Coffee location coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools’ February Students Of The Month announced

Buchanan

Community organizations partner to aid families displaced by Buchanan apartment complex fire

Buchanan

Buchanan High School student named featured finalist in New York Times writing contest

Berrien County

Berrien County to open vaccines Monday to residents 16-years and older with underlying conditions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 612,628 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation awards grants to local charitable programs

News

Niles Township seeks funding for Ontario Trailhead

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools approves graduation adjustments for 2020-21 academic year

Dowagiac

SMC Virtual Career Showcase to be hosted March 19

Cass County

Cass County Parks to hosts annual ‘Spring Egg-stravaganza’

Dowagiac

Miss Dowagiac Lynsie Stolpe reflects on past year

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 610,580 cases, 15,783 deaths

Berrien County

Four men sentenced to prison Monday in Berrien County Court

Berrien County

Berrien County educators receive second COVID-19 vaccine

Buchanan

No residents injured in fire at Buchanan apartment complex

Cass County

Cassopolis student joins Michigan 4-H State Youth Leadership Council

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees looks past pandemic anniversary