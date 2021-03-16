Michigan Gateway Community Foundation awards grants to local charitable programs

BUCHANAN – One area organization recently granted more than $70,000 to organizations in Berrien and Cass counties.

The Board of Trustees for Michigan Gateway Community Foundation recently approved the granting of funds from the foundation to the following programs:

$5,000 to Underground Railroad Society of Cass County for support of the Friends of The Bonine House. These funds will help with needed renovations and preservation of the Bonine House in Cassopolis, MI. This grant was made possible by the Cass County Community Fund.

$16,627.49 to the Buchanan Scarecrow Charities for the outfitting of their new facility in Buchanan, MI. Part of the building will also be available for the Buchanan Robotics Team. This grant was made possible by the Walt Schirmer Jr Fund and the George and LaVonne Sullivan Endowment Fund.

$2,000 to First Presbyterian Church in Buchanan, MI to support an upcoming equity and inclusion forum. This grant made possible by the Walt Schirmer Jr Fund.

$3,000 to Buchanan Community Schools for the creation of the Buchanan Test Prep Fund. This will be available to all Buchanan students, providing free test preparation classes for the SAT and ACT tests. This award also created a non-endowed fund with Michigan Gateway Community Foundation. The grant was made possible by the Walt Schirmer Jr Fund.

$2,645 to Buchanan Community Schools for the All Kids Bike program. This will provide bikes and curriculum for Buchanan Kindergarteners. Funds made available from the Youth Fund.

$12,375 to Region IV Area Agency on Aging for the support of seniors recovering from Covid at home. Additionally, funds are also available for senior home repairs in Niles, MI. This grant made possible by the Healthy Youth Healthy Seniors Fund and the Help for Homes Fund.

$3,500 to United Way of Southwest Michigan’s Annual Cass County School Supply Spectacular. This program provides new backpacks and age-appropriate school supplies to 1,000 Cass County students. This grant made possible from the Youth Fund.

$14,000 to Buchanan Senior Center for the creation of a Laptop Library for local seniors. This grant was made possible by the Catherine and Louis Desenberg Fund and the Walt Schirmer Jr Fund.

$1,600 to the City of Buchanan for the benefit of One Buchanan’s mental health forum. This grant was made possible by the Walt Schirmer Jr Fund.

$4,950 to Michiana Family Center for a mentor program, pairing adults with young people in the foster care system within Berrien and Cass Counties. Funds were made possible from the Youth Fund.

$3,000 to Performing Arts Workshop to provide scholarships to students looking to learn performing arts in Niles. Funds made available from the Youth Fund.

$1,347.74 for the Cassopolis FFA to provide scholarships, jackets and club equipment. This grant was made possible from the Leland & Robert Alexander Memorial Fund.

Founded in 1977, Michigan Gateway Community Foundation serves southern Berrien County and Cass County Michigan. The foundation was established with gifts from many citizens in amounts ranging from a few dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Only the income generated by the investment of these gifts is used in grant making. A gift to the community funds, such as those from Niles, Buchanan, and Cass County, serve these communities in perpetuity.

The Foundation accepts grant proposals two times each year with submission dates of Aug. 1 and Feb. 1. Prompt consideration is given to all grant requests, with decisions usually available within one month, officials said. Each proposal will be evaluated by the Foundation for its potential value to the community and for the availability of funding resources.

For more information on Michigan Gateway Community Foundation, or to make a contribution that supports the community, contact Michael P. Rowland at 111 Days Avenue, Buchanan, visit mgcf.org, or call (269) 695-3521.