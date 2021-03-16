March 16, 2021

Harry Arscheene, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Dec. 3, 1938 — March 13, 2021

Harry Arscheene, 82, of Niles, and long-time resident of Pokagon, Michigan, beloved brother and uncle, avid walker, Yankees baseball fan, and friend to all who stopped to talk died peacefully at 7:19 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Spectrum Health – Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Saint Joseph, Michigan following an extended illness.

He was born on Dec. 3, 1938, in Cass County, Michigan to Albert and Florence (Fulkerth) Arscheene and attended the former Pokagon School. He worked on several area farms, and often rode-along in the heavy trucks delivering produce or moving machinery.

Harry was a member of the Pokagon United Methodist Church. He collected scale model trucks, some reflecting the farm trucks with which he was familiar, and had a collection of various ball caps representing not only baseball teams but also agricultural interests. He was a fan of the New York Yankees baseball team and the University of Notre Dame football team, but enjoyed watching television broadcasts of almost any football game. He also enjoyed walking and would be seen walking on M-51 between Pokagon and Niles, but he rarely completed the entire trip as friends would recognize him and offer a ride. Those friendships were important, and after he had moved to Niles and was walking less, he would be seen sitting in his lawn chair out by the curb greeting folks driving-by and visiting with all who stopped. His interest in trucks — combined with his time spent close to traffic — gave him a remarkable and uncanny ability to identify truck brands by the sound of their engines.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings, Howard Arscheene, Virginia Hurley, Arnold Arscheene, and Lewis Arscheene.

Surviving family includes his siblings Joyce Arscheene of Niles, Thomas (& Dorinda) Arscheene of Dowagiac, Michigan, Joan (& Edward) Reed of Niles, and Gerald Arscheene of South Bend, Indiana; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion dog, Princess.

The funeral service for Harry Arscheene will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Sumnerville Bible Baptist Church, 61268 Indian Lake Road, Niles, with Pastor Dan Greegor of the church officiating. Committal will follow at the Sumnerville Cemetery. Attendance will be limited, masks required, and social distancing practiced. Others may witness the service via the livestreamed broadcast on the Halbritter-Wickens Facebook page: facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements were made at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles. Online condolences may be left at: halbritterwickens.com.

Harry’s activities always included other people, whether working with local farmers and their crews, or going to church, or accepting rides while walking to town. Most important was the time spent with family, sometimes watching sports on television, and always with Princess by his side.

Print Article

Berrien County

Berrien County to open vaccines Monday to residents 16-years and older with underlying conditions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 6 612,628 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation awards grants to local charitable programs

News

Niles Township seeks funding for Ontario Trailhead

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools approves graduation adjustments for 2020-21 academic year

Dowagiac

SMC Virtual Career Showcase to be hosted March 19

Cass County

Cass County Parks to hosts annual ‘Spring Egg-stravaganza’

Dowagiac

Miss Dowagiac Lynsie Stolpe reflects on past year

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 610,580 cases, 15,783 deaths

Berrien County

Four men sentenced to prison Monday in Berrien County Court

Berrien County

Berrien County educators receive second COVID-19 vaccine

Buchanan

No residents injured in fire at Buchanan apartment complex

Cass County

Cassopolis student joins Michigan 4-H State Youth Leadership Council

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees looks past pandemic anniversary

News

Niles Police Log: March 4-10

Cass County

Marcellus man hospitalized after attempting to hide meth sentenced to probation

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band awarded Indian Housing Block Grant

Berrien County

One Year Later: Educators reflect on COVID-19 school shutdown anniversary

Education

Niles FFA chapter advances to state

Cass County

Former Wayne Township resident sentenced for stealing landlord’s truck

Berrien County

Michigan expanding access to COVID-19 vaccine to Michiganders ages 16 and older with medical conditions, disabilities starting March 22

News

Disc golf course in works at Howard Township Park

Cass County

Meth user focused on sobriety sentenced to time served

Dowagiac

DUS teacher, technology instructor visits Rotary Club