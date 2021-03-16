March 16, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 6 612,628 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 11,048 COVID-19 cases and 229 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,780 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,870 cases and 87 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 10,204 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 612,628 COVID-19 cases and 15,810 related deaths.

