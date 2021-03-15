Shamrock Turkey Trot set for Saturday

DOWAGIAC — Postponed from last Thanksgiving, one of the oldest races in southwest Michigan will be Saturday on the Roadrunner Trails.

The 53rd Shamrock Turkey Trot 10k and 5K will be run live with staggered starts and social distancing beginning at 9:15 a.m. with packet pick up. The 10K rolling start is scheduled for 10 to 10:30 a.m., with the 5K rolling start to follow from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

A one-mile fun run will begin at noon with its rolling start. All starts will take place on the southwest side of the Dowagiac Middle School parking lot.

Chip timing will be used to calculate the runners’ actual time for an accurate ranking of all finishers.

Participants will be required to wear masks when checking in and picking up awards. For safety, all awards will be distributed from a socially distanced awards booth. Anyone who registered for the November race remains registered for Saturday’s event.

Spectators must wear a mask and keep social distance.

Pure Michigan’s oldest Turkey Trot is hosted by the Dowagiac Union High School Athletic Department. Ron Gunn, of Cairn Stone Adventure Tours, is the race director.

There will be no registration on race day. Runnings may register online at RunSignUp.com. Cost is $30 per person and includes a long-sleeved t-shirt.

There will be a total of 30 age groups for the race. First-place finishers will receive a wood laser cut award, while second- and third-place finishers will receive medals. Kids Fun Run finishers will receive ribbons.