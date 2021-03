Niles Police Log: March 4-10

March 4

6:17 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

9:02 a.m. – 400 block N. State, suspicious vehicle

10:23 a.m. – 700 block Vann, attempt to locate

11:46 a.m. – 1100 block N. Ninth, animal

12:35 p.m. – N. 10th/E. Main, traffic stop

3:40 p.m. – 600 block Wayne, parking/traffic/abandoned

4:09 p.m. – 1400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

4:22 p.m. – 600 block Platt, littering

5:11 p.m. – SMC Niles, obstruction of justice/warrant

5:33 p.m. – 1400 block Michigan, assault and battery

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:06 p.m. – 600 block S. Third, attempt to locate

8:34 p.m. – S. 15th/Oak, traffic stop

9:15 p.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, disturbance

9:31 p.m. – 1100 block S. Third, assault and battery

11:57 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

March 5

5:36 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:20 a.m. – 1500 block Inner, animal

8:08 a.m. – 300 block S. 11th, larceny

8:16 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

8:28 a.m. – 1400 block Sheffield, abandoned vehicle

9:30 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:11 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious situation

11:17 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, property destruction accident

1:18 p.m. – 400 block Broadway, traffic stop

2:39 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

2:51 p.m. – 2000 block N. Fifth, animal

3:13 p.m. – S. 17th/Oak, property destruction accident

4:01 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/N. Phillip, traffic stop

4:22 p.m. – 600 block Ferry, disturbance

4:48 p.m. – 600 block Ferry, unwanted person

4:57 p.m. – N. 17th/Broadway, traffic stop

5:15 p.m. – 1100 block N. Seventh, suspicious situation

6:01 p.m. – 900 block Oak, civil dispute

6:07 p.m. – 1300 block Ferry, threat

7:15 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, traffic stop

7:54 p.m. – S. 11th/Michigan, traffic stop

8:10 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

9:39 p.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop

9:46 p.m. – N. Front/Ferry, traffic stop

10:58 p.m. – N. Fifth/E. Main, weapons offense

11:26 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

March 6

2:30 a.m. – 900 block S. 14th, suspicious situation

2:38 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

3:52 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

4 a.m – 300 block N. Second, traffic

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:47 a.m. – Hickory/E. Main, property destruction accident

8:21 a.m. – 1500 block Inner, animal

9:01 a.m. – 600 block S. Third, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:18 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, property destruction accident

12:51 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:28 p.m. – Nlles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

1:39 p.m. – Clay/S. Lincoln, traffic stop

2:17 p.m. – 2300 block N. Fifth, traffic stop

2:48 p.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic stop

3:16. p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 13th, traffic stop

3:21 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop

3:53 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 14th, traffic stop

4:25 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

4:26 p.m. – 300 block N. Second, alarm-burglary/others

5:09 p.m. – N. 16th/Ferry, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

5:24 p.m. – 600 block Chicago, traffic stop

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

9:54 p.m. – N. Seventh, civil dispute

10:26 p.m. – 800 block Grant, found property

March 7

12:01 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

12:43 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, fraud

1:08 a.m. – 600 block Chicago, obstruction of justice/warrant

1:35 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

1:44 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 13th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:34 a.m. – 500 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

8:07 a.m. – Eagle/N. Fifth, traffic stop

10:09 a.m. – 100 block N. 15th, assault and battery

10:15 a.m. – N. 12th/Wayne, suspicious vehicle

12:28 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

2:41 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

2:55 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8 p.m. – E. Main/N. Fifth, traffic stop

8:18 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, noise

9:54 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

March 8

1:43 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

7:24 a.m. – 900 block Burns, public peace/harassment

7:41 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

8:06 a.m. – 1600 block E. Main, lost property

8:17 a.m. – E. Main/Margaret, traffic stop

9:31 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

9:35 a.m. – Oak/S. Ninth, traffic stop

10:18 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop

10:31 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 13th, traffic stop

11:51 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, violation of controlled substance act

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:41 p.m. – 300 block N. 14th, malicious destruction of property

1:42 p.m. – Howard/N. Fifth, traffic stop

1:52 p.m. – Union/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

1:57 p.m. – 200 block Cass, civil dispute

2:15 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, fraud

3:04 p.m. – 1500 block Inner, public peace/harassment

3:25 p.m. – 100 block French, littering

3:15 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, bstruciton of justice/warrant

4:05 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, property destruction accident

4:09 p.m. – S. State/Emmons, traffic stop

5:37 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, VIN inspection

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:16 p.m. – Miller/20th, traffic stop

8:26 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, traffic stop

9:05 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious situation

10:45 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, fraud

March 9

12:11 a.m. – Oak/S. 16th, traffic stop

12:27 a.m. – S. 15th/Oak, traffic stop

1:10 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, violation of controlled substance act

1:35 a.m. – N. Fifth/Poplar, traffic stop

1:47 a.m. – N. Fifth/Poplar, traffic stop

9:33 a.m. – Grant/N. St. Joseph, traffic stop

11:53 a.m. – N. Third/Cedar, traffic stop

12:19 p.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop

12:22 p.m. – Eagle/N. 17th, traffic stop

12:48 p.m. – N. 18th/Regent, traffic stop

1:34 p.m. – 1000 block Lake, alarm-burglary/others

1:34 p.m. – S. Fifth/Oak, tether

2:09 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, larceny

2:16 p.m. – N. 14th/Broadway, traffic stop

3:43 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, violation of controlled substance act

3:53 p.m. – S. 11th/Michigan, property destruction accident

4:41 p.m. – 900 block Cherry, larceny

4:43 p.m. – 2500 block Niles, unknown injury accident

5:21 p.m. – N. Second/E. Main, traffic stop

6:27 p.m. – Sycamore, violation of controlled substance act

6:41 p.m. – 100 block N. Third, alarm-burglary/others

8:10 p.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, suspicious person

8:51 p.m. – Lake/N. 10th, traffic stop

10:28 p.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, suspicious vehicle

10:48 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, suspicious person

10:57 p.m. – E. Main/N. Sixth, traffic stop

11:02 p.m. – E. Main/N. Eighth, traffic stop

11:11 p.m. – River, suspicious situation

March 10

12:43 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

8:19 a.m. – Lake/Terminal, traffic stop

8:34 a.m. – Eagle/N. 17th, traffic stop

9:18 a.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop

1:57 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, retail fraud/shoplifting

2:26 p.m. – S. Third/Broadway, be on lookout

3:14 p.m. – 300 block Broadway, suspicious vehicle

4:33 p.m. – S. 15th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

6:21 p.m. – S. Seventh, conservation violation

8:47 p.m. – 500 block N. Third, disturbance

9:32 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

9:36 p.m. – S. 11th/Maple, traffic stop

11:26 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others