March 15, 2021

Lois Hall, formerly of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:04 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

Dec. 5, 1938 — March 11, 2021

Lois Grace Hall, 82, formerly of Dowagiac, now of Goshen, Indiana, passed away on Thursday – March 11, 2021, at Waterford Crossing in Goshen, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Lois was born on Dec. 5, 1938, in Edmore, Michigan, to the late Charles and Florence (Rarick) Weld. While residing in Dowagiac she was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church, as well as a choir member; one of the first women City of Dowagiac Council Member; a Red Cross volunteer; a member of the Cass County CASA; and an avid golfer and bowler. Upon graduating, Lois worked for the General Telephone Company until her retirement in 1993. She was every one’s friend and will be greatly missed.

Lois is survived by her children, Sheilah (William) Morelock, of Goshen, and Tim Boyd, of Lake City, Florida; step-daughters, Catherine Hall, of Largo, Florida, Melanie DeFord, of South Bend, Indiana, and Suzanne Hall, of South Bend; grandson, Ryan Burdick; step-granddaughter, Samantha; and two great-granddaughters, Julia and Layla. She is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Stephen Boyd, her recent husband, Don Hall, and two brothers and two sisters.

A celebration of life service will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at Clark Chapel in Dowagiac, with Pastor Chris Momany officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Visitation with the family precedes the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at info-komen.org Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkchapel.com.

