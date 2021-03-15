COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 610,580 cases, 15,783 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 11,027 COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 3,765 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 4,854 cases and 87 deaths.
Berrien County has reported 10,195 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 610,580 COVID-19 cases and 15,783 related deaths.
You Might Like
Big Ten sets conference record for most teams selected to NCAA postseason play
ROSEMONT, Ill. — A record-setting nine Big Ten schools have been chosen to compete in the 2021 NCAA Division 1... read more