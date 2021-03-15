Cassopolis student joins Michigan 4-H State Youth Leadership Council

CASSOPOLIS — A Cassopolis student recently joined youth across the state as new member of the Michigan 4-H State Youth Leadership Council.

The Michigan 4-H State Youth Leadership Council welcomed 12 new members who will serve a two-year term on the council. Among the new members is Cassopolis student Aiden Ward. Also returning to the council is Dowagiac’s Brianna Stockwell.

Established in 2015, the State Youth Leadership Council is a statewide leadership opportunity for Michigan 4-H Youth Development participants ages 15-19. State Youth Leadership Council members serve as representatives of the Michigan 4-H program, promoting 4-H through state and local activities, and providing youth voice and perspective to inform statewide programs and goals. The State Youth Leadership Council strives to create an environment where its members can network and share ideas, programs and experiences with other 4-H members from across the state.

Michigan 4-H youth programs continue to take place virtually at the start of 2021, and new members recently joined with returning members to complete training and team building activities virtually. State Youth Leadership Council members participated in training on topics ranging from personality types to public speaking and resume writing.

State Youth Leadership Council members were selected through an application and interview process where they participated in group interviews conducted by a selection committee comprised of 4-H staff and current State Youth Leadership Council members. Applicants completed a written application and submitted a reference to serve on the council.

New members selected for the 2021-2022 term include:

Victoria Brown, Hillsdale County

Adelle Dingledine, Ingham County

Micaela Geborkoff, Houghton County

Hayden Graves, Marquette County

Halle Graves, Marquette County

Terrell Jordan, Wayne County

Joscelyn Layman, Hillsdale County

Brenna Marshall, Ingham County

Fawn Muraske, Newaygo County

Renee Nails, Macomb County

Daisy Rogers, Hillsdale County

Aidan Ward, Cass County

They join with members completing the second year of their term: