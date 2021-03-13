March 13, 2021

Natalie Lucero (10) had five points for Niles in their win against South Haven Friday night. (Leader file photo)

ROUNDUP: Vikings rout Rams, Rangers come up short against Raiders

By Scott Novak

Published 12:01 pm Saturday, March 13, 2021

SOUTH HAVEN — A quick start helped the visiting Niles girls basketball team rebound from a tough loss to Edwardsburg earlier in the week.

The Vikings jumped out to a 17-3 lead on South Haven and went on to defeat the Rams 52-37 in a BCS Athletic Conference non-divisional contest Friday night.

“The Lady Vikes started strong,” said Niles coach Jessica Johnson. “Niles continued to set the tempo throughout the game.”

The Vikings (8-4) cooled off in the second quarter, but took a 25-17 lead into halftime. Niles outscored South Haven 27-20 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Kamryn Patterson led a balanced Niles offensive with 16 points, while Alexis Rauch added 15 and Sydney Skarbek six. Natalie Lucero finished with five points.

The Rams (4-7) got a game-high 18 points from DayShauna Crowley.

 

Decatur at Cassopolis

Host Cassopolis came close to picking up its first win of the season, but a late surge by Decatur allowed the Raiders to escape with a 48-43 victory Friday night.

The game was close throughout, with both teams holding leads in all four quarters.

Decatur (3-7) led 13-10 after one quarter, while the Rangers (0-6) led 24-19 at halftime. The Raiders outscored Cassopolis 11-5 in the third quarter to take a one-point advantage (30-29) into the final eight minutes of play.

The Rangers’ Madison King finished with 12 points before fouling out. Alexis Millirans finished with 10 points and Zaniya Dodd eight.

Morgan Hall had a game-high 20 points to the Raiders, who also got 12 points from Laurin Ogrin and 11 points from Leah Baushke.

Print Article

Cass County

Marcellus man hospitalized after attempting to hide meth sentenced to probation

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band awarded Indian Housing Block Grant

Berrien County

One Year Later: Educators reflect on COVID-19 school shutdown anniversary

Education

Niles FFA chapter advances to state

Cass County

Former Wayne Township resident sentenced for stealing landlord’s truck

Berrien County

Michigan expanding access to COVID-19 vaccine to Michiganders ages 16 and older with medical conditions, disabilities starting March 22

News

Disc golf course in works at Howard Township Park

Cass County

Meth user focused on sobriety sentenced to time served

Dowagiac

DUS teacher, technology instructor visits Rotary Club

Dowagiac

Forest Glen to host St. Patrick’s Day curbside luncheon for first responders

Education

Three Ring Lardner Students reach final qualifying round for spelling competition

Cass County

Great Start Collaborative presents community partners with awards

News

Niles newborn becomes fourth generation born on the same day

Buchanan

Buchanan-Galien Lions to host St. Patrick’s Day drive-thru

Cass County

Great Start Cass County to host annual spring fling event

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 3-10

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 603,375 cases, 15,729 deaths

Buchanan

Adult-use marijuana provisioning center state revenue payments arrive to local cities

Cassopolis

Cassopolis company moves provisioning center to new location

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School honor roll

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director resigns

News

No injuries reported in Niles McDonald’s fire

Berrien County

LMC students earn spots on fall president’s, dean’s lists

Buchanan

Buchanan farm, brewery look to community supported agriculture