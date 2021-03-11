LMC students earn spots on fall president’s, dean’s lists

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College has announced the names of 665 students recognized for academic achievement during the 2020 fall semester.

There were 108 students named to the president’s list, achieving a 4.0 GPA at full-time status. The dean’s list, meanwhile, includes 106 full-time students and 451 part-time students who achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to earn a spot on the president’s list include:

Natalie Cray, of Buchanan

Victoria Hilkene-Hoffman, of Buchanan

Emily Kotesky, of Buchanan

Sydney Payne, of Buchanan

Megan Adkerson, of Niles

Daniel Bates, of Niles

Grace Burge, of Niles

Jacob Gondeck, of Niles

Robert Hand, of Niles

Drew Johnson, of Niles

Kyle Kolberg, of Niles

Annette Markert-Green, of Niles

Joshua Newport, of Niles

Emelyn Tucker, of Niles

Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to earn a spot on the dean’s list include: