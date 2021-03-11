Cassopolis PD thanks officers for years of service
CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis Police Department recently thanked its staff for their total years of police service. Chief Brian LaValle, Officer Don Obermesik and Officer Todd McMichael recently received six-star service pins designating 30 years of service.
Years of Service:
- Chief Brian LaValle — 30 years
- Officer Don Obermesik — 30 years
- Officer Todd McMichael — 30 years
- Officer David Crilly — 24 years
- Officer Corey Smith — 20 years
- Officer Darr Phillips — 13 years
- Officer Nolan Kahne — five years
“Having so many dedicated, veteran officers is very unusual for such a small police department, the village of Cassopolis is certainly fortunate,” LaValle said. “Most citizens and visitors find comfort in seeing the faces of officers they know and interact with on a regular basis. Again, thank you to the entire Cassopolis Police Department for your continued service to the Village of Cassopolis and surrounding areas.”
