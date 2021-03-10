Edwardsburg Public Schools to host remote learning day Monday in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine side effects

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools will host a remote day of learning next Monday, March 15 in anticipation of staff absences due to side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Superintendent Jim Knoll announced the remote day of learning on Wednesday, as many staff members will be receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, March 13.

This past Monday, EPS closed schools after a number of teachers were absent, experiencing strong side effects to their COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend. Knoll said the remote learning day next Monday was announced in anticipation that many staff members would again experience side effects when receiving their second dose on March 13.

“Please remain diligent in monitoring for signs of illness, and if shown, take them seriously,” Knoll said in a letter to parents. “For Edwardsburg Public Schools to remain open, we must follow the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services rules and regulations.”

Knoll recommended that families wear masks, social distance, avoid large crowds, and frequently sanitize hands and surfaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Thank you for your continued support,” he said. “By working together, we will get through these challenging times. Together, we remain #EddieStrong.”