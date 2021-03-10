Daily Data: Thursday, March 11
BOYS BASKETBALL
STURGIS 62, DOWAGIAC 44
At Dowagiac
STURGIS 62
Tyler O’Brien 0, Micah Lemings 0, Hayden Goodman 0, Thomas Kurowski 44, Loren Soergel 0, Roman Robinson 0, Jacob Thompson 6, jaegon Stevens 10, Tyler Netke 2. TOTALS: 23 8-11 62
DOWAGIAC 44
Will Goodrich 5, Cole Weller 0, Henry Weller 19, Louis Barnes 0, Keshawn Russell 0, Stewart Smith 7, Michael Smith 4, Jordan Hardin 12. TOTALS: 16 9-20 44
Sturgis 20 31 50 62
Dowagiac 13 23 32 44
3-point baskets: Sturgis 8 (Kurowski 8), Dowagiac 3 (Goodrich, H. Weller 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 18 (none), Dowagiac 13 (none). Technical fouls: Sturgis 1 (Kurowski). Varsity records: Sturgis 6-4, Dowagiac 3-8
EDWARDSBURG 46, NILES 33
At Niles
EDWARDSBURG 46
Max Hafner 11, JaKobe Luster 0, Isaac Merrill 8, Jaylynn Luster 3, Jacob Pegura 4, Brett Allen 0, Mason Crist 0, Jake Moore 6, Luke Stowasser 14, Zach Bartz 0, Brendan Byce 0. TOTALS: 13 14-18 46
NILES 33
James Jordan 11, George Pullen 6, Zach Stokes 2, Demetrius Butler 0, Adrian Thomas 0, Austin Bradley 2, Casey Marlin 0, Mike Gilcrese 12, Murray Allen 0. TOTALS: 11 11-14 33
Edwardsburg 12 26 33 46
Niles 3 11 22 33
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 2 (Hafner, Merrill), Niles 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 15 (none), Niles 15 (None). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 6-3, Niles 2-10
BUCHANAN 61, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 48
At Buchanan
LUTHERAN 48
Sam Taylor 17, Nick Lockman 9, Daniel Adams 3, Andy Semenak 9, Adam Rosenbaum 10. TOTALS: 19 5-8 48
BUCHANAN 61
Keeghan Pelley 2, John Gartland 12, Johnny Rager 8, Cade Perissing 2, Logan Carson 23, Brady Thompson 4, Macoy West 2, Jack Branch 8. TOTALS: 28 2-5 61
Lutheran 8 23 27 48
Buchanan 12 33 54 61
3-point baskets: Lutheran 5 (Lockman 3, Taylor, Semenak), Buchanan 3 (Gartland 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Lutheran 6 (none), Buchanan 14 (none). Varsity records: Michigan Lutheran 3-7, Buchanan 7-4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EDWARDSBURG 68, NILES 16
At Edwardsburg
NILES 16
Kamryn Patterson 7, Bailey Bickel 2, Zyon Brazo 0, Ayshia Smith 0, Natalie Lucero 0, Sydney Skarbek 5, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0, Chloe Tabbert 0, Alexis Rauch 2, Kaylynn Radecki 0, Allison Andres 0. TOTALS: 7 0-2 16
EDWARDSBURG 68
Ella Castelucci 13, Paige Albright 2, Macey Laubach 11, Katie Schaible 7, Averie Markel 5, Haley Masten 8, Abby Bossler 5, Caitlin Tighe 4, Kenzie Schaible 2, Chloe Baker 2, Lindsey Dalenberg 3, Lexi Shimpa 0. TOTALS: 28 10-17 68
Niles 8 10 16 16
Edwardsburg 11 28 49 68
3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Patterson, Skarbek), Edwardsburg 2 (K. Schaible, Bossler). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 12 (Rauch), Edwardsburg 9 (none). Varsity records: Niles 7-4, Edwardsburg 7-3
COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 601,284 cases, 15,706 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 10,903 COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths, according to the Michigan Department... read more