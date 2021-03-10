March 10, 2021

Daily Data: Thursday, March 11

By Staff Report

Published 9:14 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

STURGIS 62, DOWAGIAC 44

At Dowagiac

STURGIS 62

Tyler O’Brien 0, Micah Lemings 0, Hayden Goodman 0, Thomas Kurowski 44, Loren Soergel 0, Roman Robinson 0, Jacob Thompson 6, jaegon Stevens 10, Tyler Netke 2. TOTALS: 23 8-11 62

DOWAGIAC 44

Will Goodrich 5, Cole Weller 0, Henry Weller 19, Louis Barnes 0, Keshawn Russell 0, Stewart Smith 7, Michael Smith 4, Jordan Hardin 12. TOTALS: 16 9-20 44

 

Sturgis             20        31        50        62

Dowagiac        13        23        32        44

3-point baskets: Sturgis 8 (Kurowski 8), Dowagiac 3 (Goodrich, H. Weller 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 18 (none), Dowagiac 13 (none). Technical fouls: Sturgis 1 (Kurowski). Varsity records: Sturgis 6-4, Dowagiac 3-8

 

EDWARDSBURG 46, NILES 33

At Niles

EDWARDSBURG 46

Max Hafner 11, JaKobe Luster 0, Isaac Merrill 8, Jaylynn Luster 3, Jacob Pegura 4, Brett Allen 0, Mason Crist 0, Jake Moore 6, Luke Stowasser 14, Zach Bartz 0, Brendan Byce 0. TOTALS: 13 14-18 46

NILES 33

James Jordan 11, George Pullen 6, Zach Stokes 2, Demetrius Butler 0, Adrian Thomas 0, Austin Bradley 2, Casey Marlin 0, Mike Gilcrese 12, Murray Allen 0. TOTALS: 11 11-14 33

 

Edwardsburg   12        26        33        46

Niles                      3          11        22        33

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 2 (Hafner, Merrill), Niles 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 15 (none), Niles 15 (None). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 6-3, Niles 2-10

 

BUCHANAN 61, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 48

At Buchanan

LUTHERAN 48

Sam Taylor 17, Nick Lockman 9, Daniel Adams 3, Andy Semenak 9, Adam Rosenbaum 10. TOTALS: 19 5-8 48

BUCHANAN 61

Keeghan Pelley 2, John Gartland 12, Johnny Rager 8, Cade Perissing 2, Logan Carson 23, Brady Thompson 4, Macoy West 2, Jack Branch 8. TOTALS: 28 2-5 61

 

Lutheran          8          23        27        48

Buchanan        12        33        54        61

3-point baskets: Lutheran 5 (Lockman 3, Taylor, Semenak), Buchanan 3 (Gartland 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Lutheran 6 (none), Buchanan 14 (none). Varsity records: Michigan Lutheran 3-7, Buchanan 7-4

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 68, NILES 16

At Edwardsburg

NILES 16

Kamryn Patterson 7, Bailey Bickel 2, Zyon Brazo 0, Ayshia Smith 0, Natalie Lucero 0, Sydney Skarbek 5, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0, Chloe Tabbert 0, Alexis Rauch 2, Kaylynn Radecki 0, Allison Andres 0. TOTALS: 7 0-2 16

EDWARDSBURG 68

Ella Castelucci 13, Paige Albright 2, Macey Laubach 11, Katie Schaible 7, Averie Markel 5, Haley Masten 8, Abby Bossler 5, Caitlin Tighe 4, Kenzie Schaible 2, Chloe Baker 2, Lindsey Dalenberg 3, Lexi Shimpa 0. TOTALS: 28 10-17 68

 

Niles                      8          10        16        16

Edwardsburg   11        28        49        68

3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Patterson, Skarbek), Edwardsburg 2 (K. Schaible, Bossler). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 12 (Rauch), Edwardsburg 9 (none). Varsity records: Niles 7-4, Edwardsburg 7-3

