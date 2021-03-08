Niles Police Log: Feb. 26 – March 3

Feb. 26

12:04 a.m. – 200 block Cass, civil dispute

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:26 a.m. – 1000 block N. Eighth, motor vehicle theft

4:55 a.m. – N. Eighth/Lake, traffic stop

5:15 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th., obstruction of justice/warrant

6:21 a.m. – 500 block Cherry, motor vehicle theft

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

10:14 a.m. – 900 block Oak, civil dispute

11:29 a.m. – 700 block S. 16th, missing person

12:25 p.m. – 800 block E. Main, larceny

12:33 p.m. – S. 11th/E. Main, traffic stop

1:49 p.m. – 100 block S. Fourth, breaking and entering

2:23 p.m. – 700 block Cass, assault and battery

3:36 p.m. – E. Main/Margaret, traffic stop

3:46 p.m. – 600 block S. Fifth, civil dispute

3:50 p.m. – 700 block S. 16th, assault and battery

6:56 p.m. – 1400 block Oak, unwanted person

7 p.m. – 500 block S. 11th, property destruction accident

7:26 p.m. – 800 block Clay, alarm-burglary/others

8:35 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, abandoned vehicle

8:49 p.m. – 500 block S. Fifth, traffic

9:09 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, breaking and entering

10:35 p.m. – S. Third, traffic stop

10:48 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

11:18 p.m. – E. Main/Woods Edge, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

Feb. 27

1:09 a.m. – Sycamore, suspicious activity

1:19 a.m. – S. 11th/Maple, suspicious person

1:22 a.m. – Oak/S. 15th, traffic stop

5:15 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, noise

8 a.m. – N. 17th/Broadway, traffic stop

9:58 a.m. – N. Ninth/Broadway, traffic stop

10:12 a.m. – N. Ninth/Broadway, traffic stop

11:17 a.m. – S. 10th/Broadway, traffic stop

12:38 p.m. – 1300 block Eagle, civil dispute

1:08 p.m. – 900 block N. Front, disturbance

1:19 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, disturbance

2:19 p.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop

2:48 p.m. – Broadway/N. Ninth, traffics stop

2:53 p.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop

7:29 p.m. – 500 block Hickory, fireworks

8:07 p.m. – N. Second/Broadway, traffic stop

8:22 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

8:29 p.m. – Cherry/S. 17th, found property

10:28 p.m. – S. 17th/Oak, resisting and obstructing police

11:35 p.m. – Maple/ S. Fifth, traffic

11:41 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, traffic stop

11:59 p.m. – 500 block Union, suspicious situation

Feb. 28

12:20 a.m. – Michigan/S. Ninth, traffic stop

2:39 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

4:02 a.m. – 800 block Burns, suspicious situation

6:45 a.m. – 800 block Burns, malicious destruction of accident

8:47 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, disturbance

9:07 a.m. – 700 block Vann, attempt to locate

10:28 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

11:31 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, alarm-burglary/others

11:36 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

11:51 a.m. – 500 block Sycamore, public peace/harassment

12:06 p.m. – 1300 block Ferry, disturbance

2:43 p.m. – 1700 block E. Main, property destruction accident

5:13 p.m. – N. Seventh, unwanted person

9:06 p.m. – Cass/N. Second, traffic stop

9:29 p.m. – 1600 block Sycamore, malicious destruction of property

March 1

12:02 a.m. – N. Ninth/Regent, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

4:07 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

7:41 a.m. – N. Front/E. Main, traffic stop

7:45 a.m. – Oak/S. 16th, traffic stop

7:48 a.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic stop

7:51 a.m. – Lake/N. 16th, traffic stop

7:57 a.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop

8:17 a.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop

8:20 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop

8:36 a.m. – 100 block Market, suspicious situation

8:53 a.m. – N. Front/E. Main, property destruction accident

10:09 a.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop

10:20 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, weapons offense

12:08 p.m. – 500 block Oak, property destruction accident

12:29 p.m. – 1000 block Birch, receiving and concealing stolen property

12:47 p.m. – 200 block Pokagon, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

3:46 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, property destruction accident

4:53 p.m. – 1000 block N. Ninth, alarm-burglary/others

5:53 p.m. – 8000 block George, threat

5:55 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:20 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, assault and battery

11:30 p.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

11:48 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, suspicious person

March 2

12:14 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

1:07 a.m. – N. Fifth/Monroe, traffic stop

2:04 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

6:33 a.m. – 600 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others

7:04 a.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop

8:09 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

8:52 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

10:42 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop

11:21 a.m. – S. 11th/Michigan, traffic stop

11:39 a.m. – 600 block E. Main, suspicious situation

12:14 p.m. – 500 block Hillcrest, trespass/unwanted person

1:15 p.m. – 900 block Clay, larceny

1:36 p.m. – S. 11th/E. Main, personal injury accident

2:12 p.m. – 1800 block Eagle, malicious destruction of property

2:26 p.m. – S. Ninth/Maple, traffic

3:42 p.m. – N. Front/Wayne, traffic

3:59 p.m. – 300 block N. Lincoln, alarm-burglary/others

4:26 p.m. – 600 block Platt, unwanted person

5:19 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

6:14 p.m. – 1600 block Silverbrook, civil dispute

7:03 p.m. – S. 11th/Lambert, traffic stop

8:51 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, suspicious situation

9:16 p.m. – 1000 block Cedar, noise

9:53 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, larceny

10:18 p.m. – 800 block N. 13th, noise

10:52 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

March 3

1:25 a.m. – N. Sixth/Vine, traffic stop

1:33 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, threat

3:13 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

7:25 a.m. – N. Seventh/Broadway, traffic stop

8:09 a.m. – S. 17th/Oak, property destruction accident

9:21 a.m. – N. Third/E. Main, traffic stop

9:42 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, traffic stop

10:21 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop

10:24 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, public peace/harassment

10:59 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, attempt to locate

1:11 p.m. – 1200 block Broadway, civil dispute

1:40 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, traffic

1:53 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, be on lookout

2:49 p.m. – 1600 block E. Main, traffic stop

5:37 p.m. – N. Sixth/E. Main, traffic stop

6:22 p.m. – 800 block N. 13th, suspicious person

6:33 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, robbery

7:02 p.m. – N. Third/Broadway, property destruction accident

9:34 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:25 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others