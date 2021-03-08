March 8, 2021

Here are the top 10 finishers at the Niles Singles Tournament for the girls on Saturday. (Submitted photo)

Niles bowlers perform well at own tournament

By Scott Novak

Published 9:45 am Monday, March 8, 2021

NILES — Host Niles had a pair of top 10 finishers at its own singles tournament hosted by Joey Armadillo‘s on Saturday.

Chevelle Jaynes rolled a 1,059 series to finish second, while Laura Golubski rolled a 997 series to finish fifth.

Jaynes, who averaged 176.5 for her six games, had a high-game of 195. Goluski, who had an average of 166.1, had a high-game of 193.

Riley Cooper averaged 147.6 to finish 15th. Kaelyn Smith averaged 134.6 to finish 17th, and Cory Wright averaged 134.6 to finish 20th.

“All the ladies bowled over their average today,” said Niles Coach Jim Jaynes. “It was an awesome day for the Lady Vikings.

South Haven’s Harlee Burrows was the champion, as she rolled a 1,066 series.

Brandywine’s Natalie Adams finished ninth with her 962 series.

The Bobcats’ Bel Leeper and Cassie Gosa finished 11th and 13th with series of 918 and 910, respectively. Melanie Vazquez was 15th with an 895 series.

South Haven’s Konnor Brugh was the boys champion with a 1,195 series.

Trenton Phillips, of Niles, finished second with a 1,185 series, while Nathan Ryan was fourth (1,140) and Preston Sharpe fifth (1,124). Connor Weston cracked the top 10, as he was eighth for the Vikings with a 1,088 series.

Here are the top 10 finishers at the Niles Singles Tournament for the boys on Saturday. (Submitted photo)

Print Article

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 26 – March 3

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to staff absences

Cass County

Cassopolis man rescued from Saddlebag Lake

News

Niles graduate retiring after 50 years with American Airlines

Cass County

County health department announces 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 65 and older

Business

Wounded Minnow owner reacts to proposal to extend curfew, community support amid pandemic

Cass County

Two sentenced through Cass County’s Adult Treatment Court

Dowagiac

New Dowagiac police officers ready to serve community

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager provides update to Rotary

Cass County

Dowagiac man heading back to jail

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass businesses awarded Michigan Small Business Survival grants

Education

Eastside Connections seventh, eighth graders finish Black History Month virtual museum

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township installs dry hydrants

Education

EPS foundation awards physical education teacher $2,500

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners to return to in-person meetings

Giving

Niles Service League’s annual Bundle-A-Buddy fundraiser kicks off on Monday

Buchanan

One Buchanan to host free online mental health forum on COVID-19 isolation, depression

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County courts to enter Phase Three of reopening

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department expands access to COVID-19 vaccination

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Municipal Complex wins AIA Southwest Michigan Merit Award

Dowagiac

Warrant issued for Dowagiac man accused of possession of child sexually abusive material

Cass County

COA, Dowagiac District Library partner to launch new book club

News

Niles Master Plan to seek initial approval