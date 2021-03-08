Niles assisted living facility celebrates reopening after COVID-19 restrictions lifted
NILES – A Niles assisted living facility hosted a grand reopening celebration on Monday as staff celebrated being able to allow visitors to visit loved ones, once again.
Brentwood at Niles Assisted Living and Memory Care, located at 1146 S. Third St., hosted a grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony as they opened its doors once more to the community, allowing families of residents to visit their loved ones after almost a full year of quarantine.
On March 2, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that, effective immediately, residential care facilities would be able to welcome guests into their facilities along with several other amendments to previously declared restrictions.
As a result of the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic, the state of Michigan had mandated that residential facilities, such as Brentwood, strictly quarantine in order to protect residents, staff and families alike, greatly limiting the opportunities for families to visit their loved ones during
the pandemic, officials said.
As of Monday, Brentwood at Niles now welcomes resident families once more into their
facility to visit with loved ones.
